Photos and article by Lynn Janes

On August 20, 2022, Fort Bayard celebrated 156 years since it’s founding. They held the celebration in the Fort Bayard Theater and had speakers. Doug Dinwiddie president of FBHPS (Fort Bayard Historical Preservation Society) started with a brief history. FBHPS sponsored the event with assistance from the New Mexico Humanities Council. The program would highlight a presentation by Joe Saenz of the Chihenne and Warm Springs Apache, two prominent Buffalo Soldiers, two women that followed their husbands to Fort Bayard and a woman Buffalo Soldier.

Joe Saenz introduced Barbara Agular of Truth or Consequences and she gave a short speech and played a traditional flute piece she played from the heart for healing. Saenz spoke further on the crossing of cultures but pointed out that they had not crossed but had already been here. He said they had been welcoming to all that came. “We have a history here and it is our duty to share that.” He said they had more to contribute as a people than what they had been portrayed as. History tells us that the forts had been put here to protect the settlers and miners. However, geographically all the forts had been put in places they already inhabited. One of those places had been Fort Bayard. He expressed sadness, anger and the pain his people felt from that loss and now feel like beggars in their own country. However, that has been changing. He said the impact of the manipulation of history is still very prevalent. He said little by little people are realizing the positive impact they can have.

Saenz introduced William Bradford, attorney general of the Chiricahua Apache Nation. Bradford started out by saying he didn’t wish to cause anyone any distress or pain. He gave a history of his people and how they had always been here on this land. History does not portray that fact. “They had been here forever and will be here forever.” He said his people had been put here to steward the land and have loved this place longer than anyone. He pointed out that they have had more people serve in the armed forces not because they liked war, but they wanted to survive and thrive. Fort Bayard had been Chiricahua Apache land; they had never surrendered. Instead, they dispersed all over the country to survive. He talked about all the fights and death and said they still hoped for peace back then.

The true purpose of Fort Bayard had been for land theft and genocide, he said Fort Bayard could be potentially a place of peace and harmony. Bradford went on to talk about the treaties made and broken. He said they would never give up trying to get the United States government to live up to the promises made to all the Chiricahua across the world. Mexico and the state of Chihuahua has recognized the Apache. He said: "As we stand here today, we remain at war with the United States but not one of guns but of information." He said they seek to win the hearts and minds of people and encourage them to join to obtain justice. “We are seeking the restoration of our land and the recognition of sovereignty.” He explained they would not kick anyone off the land as they knew how it felt and pledged never to do what had been done to them. They could have a positive impact on the land and area if the stewardship of it came back to them. He said a local newspaper had published lies about the ancestry and character of his people. When asked to retract it had been denied. Fort Bayard could be a pathway to peace and asked for help with a more just, moral and honest historical foundation than had been laid 150 years ago.

Cecilia Bell presented some interesting women of Fort Bayard’s history. The women came with the men, and little is ever said about them and their journey. They came across the Santa Fe Trail and down the Camino Real. These women had a hard life and the journey was a true test of endurance. These women had been a very integral part of the history.

Bell told about Anna Marie Morris. She had been raised in the military but had lived a comfortable life in the east. At age 36 she headed west with her husband. Fortunately, she had kept a journal of her journey and it has managed to be saved. She traveled with a military train of thousands of soldiers. She wrote in her journal upon coming into New Mexico how miserable of a place it appeared to be, and everything was mud, she commented even the house had been made of mud. Her husband's appointments had been in several of the New Mexico forts and then in El Paso. Anna Marie Morris even learned Spanish.

Josephine Clifford’s journey eventually brought her to Fort Bayard. She had been at many of the other Forts in New Mexico and viewed Fort Bayard as a small piece of the Garden of Eden because it had not been so dry and dusty. However, her time in the area had not been a happy time. Her husband was abusive and through several tries for escape she managed to be successful. She got a divorce and ended up in California. There she worked as a writer and conservationist. Josephine Clifford has been called the mother of Fort Bayard.

Perhaps the most interesting woman Bell talked about would be Cathey Williams, actually known as William Cathey, the buffalo soldier. When a slave she worked as a cook and laundress. She ended up in Saint Louis, Missouri and saw the army advertising for soldiers to go west. She realized she could make far more money as a soldier, so William Cathey signed up to be a buffalo soldier. She had health issues and had to be hospitalized for a time. She had to be constantly trying to keep her secret. Soon they had to march west. She marched many miles even though she still had health problems. She did always keep up with her duties. She ended up at Fort Bayard. The fort doctor diagnosed her with tuberculosis. At that point she admitted her true identity. She received a certificate of disability and had been the first woman to serve in the United States Army.

Doug Dinwiddie gave the audience a chance to ask questions of the speakers. The audience had several questions for Saenz. He and Bradford addressed them. Most concerned the members and numbers. The Apache have several groups that Bradford explained who and where they currently are. They also asked about the Fort Sill group. Bradford said they had been trying to work with them but still had not been able. They said they had been making progress coming together.

A few prominent people had passed that Dinwiddie wanted to acknowledge. Dorothy Kupke who had been a longtime supporter of Fort Bayard and a devoted member of FBHPS. He also recognized two historians Robert Utley and David McCulloch.

Dinwiddie carried on the presentation of people that had been significant in the history of Fort Bayard. One had been a slave and was born to former slaves. Both went on to make great accomplishments before and beyond their time at the fort. In that time their paths had crossed.

Walter Loving had been born to former slaves in 1872. He visited with his sister and became acquainted with Theodore Roosevelt through his sister’s employers. His occupation when he enlisted in the army stated musician. He received assignment to Fort Bayard in 1893. While at Fort Bayard he became very influenced by a chaplain named Allen Allensworth.

Allensworth wrote “Outline of a Course of Study and the Rules Governing Post Schools of Fort Bayard.” The army adopted this manual for all the post schools. He had been born into slavery in 1842. His accomplishments both before Fort Bayard and after were very extensive. He started out as a medical aid for the Union Army in 1862 and ended by retiring as the first Black American with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1908.

Loving learned a lot from Allensworth and quickly gained the respect of his superiors. He eventually served in the Philippines as Chief Musician. He required his band memorize all musical pieces which had not been done before. At that time, he became friends with then Governor William Taft and his wife. Taft admired his skills and assigned him to create a Constabulary Band. During WWI he served with the intelligence part of the military and spied for them. He retired and the band he created went downhill so he had been asked to come back. He died in 1945 in the final battle of Manilla along with thousands of massacred civilians.

Bill Cavalier, and author of several books gave a photo essay of the Apache. Cavalier has written books on Cochise County history and the Chiricahua Apache. He used photos taken at the time by C.S. Fly, a photographer in Tombstone. Most of the photos shown had to do with the surrender of Nachite and Geronimo in Skeleton Canyon.

Fort Bayard has a rich and long history that is well worth the time to learn and research.

Doug Dinwiddie retired as a history and museum professional with over forty years of experience. He has received teaching awards in both New Mexico and Colorado.

Joe Saenz is recognized as an advocate and consultant for the Chihenne and Warm Springs Apache people. He is also a wilderness guide and tour leader. He operates his own outfitter business in the area. Saenz has been a long-time member of FBHPS.

Cecilia Bell has been very involved in the preservation of Fort Bayard for many years. She received the prestigious Bradford Prince Award for historic preservation. Currently she serves as vice president of FBHPS. Bell also had been a founding member of the FBHPS.

More information can be found at their website - historicfortbayard.org.