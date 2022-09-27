By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session September 12, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro Tem Raul Villanueva and councilors Jose Diaz, Frances Gonzales, and Eloy Medina.

The council started by going over the consent agenda and asking questions. A grant writing training will be available, and Gonzales asked who could attend and when it would be. Kristina Ortiz, city clerk, said all the information had been included in their packet for the meeting, but the training will be held October 19 and 20, 2022.

New business questions had to do with the stipend policy. Ortiz said they had $25,000 for training but is only available when they receive funding.

A question from the council about the Colonias cash match came up. The Colonias cash match included three projects.

The council wanted to know what projects had been listed on the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvements plan). Ortiz listed them out in the order of most important to least. 1. Wastewater system improvements - 2. Sewer system improvements - 3. Upgrade water distribution system – 4. Street improvement project – 5. Sewer vac truck – 6. Public safety equipment – 7. Fire truck – 8. Splash pad – 9. City Hall renovations – 10. Recreation facility and property improvements.

The next discussion had to do with work sessions. The council's discussion had to do with not having them and starting the meeting at 5:30. Currently they hold a work session at 5:30 and start the meeting at 6:00. Fierro pointed out that what they discuss in the work session they just repeat in the main meeting.

The council approved the agenda with a small change. They moved the proclamation to the Senior Little League boys and Senior Little League girls teams to after the agenda.

The city of Bayard made a proclamation for the Senior Little League boys and Senior Little League girls teams for an outstanding season. They had won the championship tournament and displayed good sportsmanship. September is Copper Little League month. The teams attended the meeting and pictures of everyone taken.

Public input

Mr. Perez, a resident, expressed worry about the house on McKee Street that had a fire. He said he now would be worried about the house he had presented to the council in the past. He told them they should be concerned. Another resident pointed out that the house Perez has been talking to the council about for some time now has black mold. She said she has health issues and has been concerned. Fierro reminded them they only had three minutes. Perez said he found out that no citations had been given to the property owner of the one he has been addressing for a long time.

Pamela Stanker from Hanover asked for help on a food drive.

Mr. Martinez, a resident, said he had received a call from someone from the federal government that wanted to meet with the mayor concerning the wastewater project. He said he would provide them with the contact information.

Dolores Charon wanted to let Chief Hector Carrillo know that domestic violence training would take place in Silver City on October 18 and 19, 2022. She extended an invitation from Rachel Sierra, El Refugio Inc. Director in Silver City.

Gary Stanker asked for a list of the projects being submitted for the ICIP and Villanueva said he would be welcome to have the list.

Ralf Jimenez, president of the Copper Little League, thanked the council for all their help. He added a special thanks to the girls in the office and how much he appreciated their help.

Mathew Valenzuela wanted to know when his business license would be renewed for M and M Auto. Fierro explained the terms of him getting the license and suggested he get with the individuals he had to get approval from. All the conditions had to be met first. Diaz said although the license had been taken, he could always reapply if the criteria had been met.

Valenzuela asked, "You have stopped me from working and what gives you that right?" Diaz told him to go to city hall and get put on the agenda. Fierro said he had gone past the three minutes.

At this point three different people stood up and addressed the council on behalf of Valenzuela. All three described him as a good and hardworking man. They pointed out how much he tries to help people and needs a second chance. They all said he had just been trying to make a living. The residents speaking out were Guy Gutierrez, Felipe Jaurequi and Helen Doporto. Gutierrez said he deserved more respect than they had given him.

Consent agenda

The council approved all the consent agenda. It included minutes from the regular meeting August 22, 2022, minutes from the ICIP hearing, accounts payable report September 12, 2022, and fire report August 2022. Also included NMLA conference attendance for liabraian Sonya Dixon and assistant Jennifer Castanon, Louis Gomez attendance to League of Zoning, grant writing training for staff and the administrative staff to attend municipal clerks certification institute in Albuquerque.

Old business none currently.

New business

Fire stipend policy draft had been discussed earlier during the work session. Diaz commented on how well detailed it was and a good job had been done on the fire report.

The council approved the Colonias cash match of $24,870 and wastewater operations of $10,000.

The council approved the ICIP for 2024-2028

The meeting time would not change in the future as voted by the council. Villanueva said they wanted to hear from the public and Diaz said the council had been there for them.

The council approved the adjustments to the Covid administrative leave.

Ordinances and resolutions

The council approved all the resolutions listed except resolution 23-2022 which would be tabled until the next meeting. Resolution 20-2022, extension of pavement rehabilitation. Resolution 21-2022, ICIP. Resolution 22-2022, open meetings, no changes would take place from the current 5:30 work session and 6:00 meeting. Resolution 23-2022, credit card procedure internal controls, tabled. Resolution 24-2022 for repairs on N. Foy Street, approved.

The next item had to do with the intent to adopt a public nuisance ordinance and neglected structure ordinance. This idea came from Santa Clara. They had adopted this, and it had been working well for them. The council made the decision to do a public comment period. They all agreed this needed to be done. The police chief and code enforcement officer had already reviewed it.

Mayor and councilors reports

Villanueva referred to the M and M Auto business license. He said they had been given specific guidelines and if they were met, he could get his license back. He agreed Valenzuela to be a good person. The city had rules and regulations that need to be followed. He went on the thank the staff for doing a good job and the people that come to the meetings and give their input.

Medina echoed Villanueva's comments on M and M Auto. He said he had talked to Valenzuela and encouraged him. He said he had received a call from David Wilguess because of his concern that emergency vehicles could not get to his property. The city had gone and worked on his road. Wilguess called back and thanked them for their attention to his concerns. Medina thanked the fire department for the good job on a recent structure fire and added that Ortiz's staff is amazing.

Gonzalez wanted to let everyone know about the housing meeting coming up on September 21, 2022. She thanked Rudy Martinez for the past funding he had gotten for Bayard when he held office and the public for coming to meetings and participating. Gonzales also brought up the water treatment plant and how the public needed to elect officials that will help in making the project happen.

Diaz said they had gone to the Municipal League conference two weeks ago and it had been an opportunity to talk with other elected officials. He commented on Ruidoso's emergency plan. He asked Ortiz about the water help for the residents. She said they had sent the application and had been waiting for a letter back. Diaz said he had checked on the restrooms at the Little League field and they had been moving forward and doing a good job.

Diaz addressed the issue with business support and M and M Auto. He said the decision had not been made overnight. The council received a lot of public input for a number of months. The council gave them a lot of time to comply with the needed changes and it had not been done. Diaz said they could reapply when all the issues have been taken care of.

Fire Chief Euphemio Gonzales asked when the leaks on the building would be fixed. Ortiz told him that repairs should start in the next few days.

Ortiz said that the wastewater project would be starting in a few weeks. It will be a $1.5 million cost with a match from the city of $97,000. This project fixes the influent line from the plant to the highway. The railroad repairs will be moving forward but need a six-month lead time for obtaining supplies.

Fierro said Marry Chavez works with the governor's office and helps communities with getting roads fixed. He would be willing to come to Bayard and see what he could do to help. He said he agreed with Villanueva and Medina concerning M and M Auto. They want to encourage business but need them to comply. He thanked all the staff for their good work.

The next regular meeting will be held Sept 26, 2022

Meeting adjourned.