By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., in reference to a shoplifting. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority told the officers that two men were inside the store and needed to be removed. The GCRDA also advised that one of the two men had pointed a weapon at Victim #1.

When officers interviewed Victim #1, he stated, according to an SCPD incident report, that as he was following the two men accused of shoplifting out of the store, he noticed one of them had a black handgun hidden underneath his arm. That man, later identified as Joshua Tavares, 36, of Silver City, Victim #1 said pointed the handgun at him. A witness who was with Victim #1 told officers she saw Tavares get on his bicycle and as he was leaving point a black handgun at Victim #1.

The other man with Tavares was identified as Benjamin Hernandez, 32, also of Silver City. Hernandez, the report said, had left the scene only to be detained near Walgreen's shortly after the incident and brought back to Walmart.

Officers viewing video footage the next day, saw Victim #2 following Hernandez out of the store. Hernandez was carrying a Walmart bag containing unpaid miscellaneous items, the report stated. In addition to Victim #2 telling officers the previous day that Hernandez had threatened to hit him with a propane bottle, officers observed on the video footage that Victim #2 was also threatened by Hernandez with being hit with the Walmart bag with the items inside, and with Hernandez' closed fist.

Victim #1 stated, according to the report, that he didn't want to pursue any charges against Tavares but to issue him a criminal trespass warning. Victim #2 stated he wanted to pursue charges against Hernandez for assault. An affidavit for an arrest warrant was filed on Hernandez for assault.