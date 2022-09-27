On Sept. 25, 2022 at approximately 9:05 pm, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in North Hurley in regards to a reported stabbing incident. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, a 74 year-old female with a stab wound to her torso. She was flown-out for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injury. After an on-scene investigation, Deputies and Grant County Sheriff's Detectives developed a suspect who was identified as Kimberly Chavez, age 40.
Chavez was located at a neighbor's residence then taken into custody without incident for multiple active arrest warrants. During the on-scene investigation and subsequent follow-up, a hoodie believed worn by the suspect and a knife believed used in the alleged stabbing were recovered.
Chavez was booked into the Grant County Detention Center and has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors resulting from this incident.
Due to the complexity of this matter, the criminal investigation remains active and ongoing.