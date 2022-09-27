By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting September 12, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Mateo Madrid, and Freddie Rodriquez. Mayor pro Tem Richard Maynes came later in the meeting.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included regular meeting minutes for August 9, 2022, maintenance department report, clerks report, fire department report and animal control report.

The police chief, Steven Gallegos, gave a short report to the council and included the animal control report.

George Esqueda from Stantec gave a presentation to explain the current project they had been working on. The project is for drainage and sidewalks on E Street and Cortez Street. Currently they have been in the design phase but will have that done soon. Esqueda also went over some of the possible future projects and possible funding available. Some of the projects mentioned had been the area of town called the Big Muddy. A splash park, picnic area also came up in the discussion. This could be covered by a quality-of-life grant. Lori Ortiz, city clerk, had talked about applying for it in the past council meeting.

The council approved the work order for NMDOT project on A Street and 4th Street. Stantec has presented the work order. The design will be done by the end of the year and then it can be put out for bid. The construction should start in the spring of 2023 and end by June of 2023 according to Esqueda.

The next two resolutions had to do with the presentation Esqueda made concerning the project for E Street and Cortez Street. The council approved both. Resolution no. 9-2022-2023 participation in the transportation project fund program and resolution no. 10-2022-2023 participation in the local government transportation project fund hardship match waiver.

The council approved a business license for Salem's LLC doing business as Gila Naturals. It will be a dispensary employing three people and open 11-7pm. The location will be the old First New Mexico Bank branch near the Gateway Restaurant. Police Chief Gallegos said all the permits had been in order and the distance from schools and churches had been checked and they met the distance requirements. Ortiz said she had contacted the state and they had all the permits in order.

Blas Rodriguez from the maintenance department explained the purchase order the council had. He explained it was for the lift station that had never been serviced and no one local could do the job. It will also be set up for backup power. The council approved the purchase order for Gen-Tech of Colorado LLC. Stevens asked Rodriguez if anyone local could take care of a service schedule and he said no.

The council approved the quote from TLC in the amount of $24,891.28 for the lift station manifold valve assembly replacement. The council asked Rodriguez some questions about how the system worked. One asked if any local plumber could do the service schedule and he had told them it could not be done locally.

Stevens highly recommended the appointment of Jay Madrid as the volunteer fire chief. The council approved the appointment. Madrid attended the meeting and introduced himself. The council welcomed him and asked a few questions.

The council approved the hiring of Ashleigh Cano as the new utility clerk and administrative assistant.

The council approved making a part time position in maintenance full time after Ortiz said it would be within the budget to do so.

Michael Holguin who has worked in maintenance part time for Hurley will be moving to full time as approved by the council. He will also be getting the needed certification for the job.

Mayor and councilors reports none currently

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.