By Roger Lanse

Bayard Police Department officers were dispatched to 1208 Central Avenue on Monday, Sept, 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m., in reference to a structure fire. According to a statement of probable cause, a female victim told officers she was arguing with her son about Xanax pills. She continued, saying her son, Michael Castaneda, (32, of Bayard), started throwing things including a shotgun and she heard the shotgun go off; they started wrestling over a broken glass bottle with which he tried to hit her; he pushed her to the ground causing her to hit her head; and he started some mail and a blanket on fire telling her he was going to kill her and that she was a bad b***h.

Bayard Fire Department Chief Euphemio Gonzales estimated more than $20,000 in damage was done to the residence, according to the statement.

The BFD chief also recovered the shotgun, which was loaded with one round in the magazine and one in the chamber, and a New Mexico State Police officer transported it to BPD.

The statement said Castaneda was arrested on charges of arson. assault on a household member, and battery against a household member, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Castaneda remains in custody.