By Roger Lanse
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at about 12:50 p.m. the Bayard Police Department received a complaint from a citizen that a male was throwing beer bottles on the side of the road and was being aggressive toward her and others. BPD Chief Hector Carrillo had contact with the male who was identified as David Gonzales, 32, of Bayard. Gonzales expressed no desire to speak with the chief and walked away cursing.
According to a statement of probable cause, following Gonzales in his patrol unit, Chief Carrillo saw Gonzales walking in the middle of McKee Street flipping off traffic. Gonzales began running when Carrillo activated his emergency equipment and continued to run even though Carrillo gave Gonzales multiple commands to stop. Gonzales did stop at an address on Lusk Street, where he was placed under arrest. A ¾ full container of vodka was found in a pocket of his pants.
Gonzales, the report said, was booked into the Grant County Detention Center, charged with one count of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.
According to GCDC staff, Gonzales remains in custody.