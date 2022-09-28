Silver City -- The Silver City Police Department (SCPD) Administration has created two new, inter-agency law enforcement teams designed to increase the department's impact on violent felonies and drug-related crimes, particularly drug trafficking in Grant County. The two teams, working in tangent with the Region 7 Drug Task Force, include cross-commissioned police officers who are able to make local arrests for drug-related crimes throughout the county, resulting in federal charges and therefore stiffer penalties and longer prison terms.

Federal funds are paying the overtime for these SCPD officers who are dedicated to reducing the impact of drug-related crimes and particularly trafficking, which is resulting in higher and higher rates of drug overdose in the county, especially fentanyl, which SCPD Chief Freddie Portillo says is increasingly common in the county, particularly in pill form.

"Our goal is to focus on violent felony warrants, opioids and fentanyl," said Portillo. "We're making more seizures of fentanyl, particularly in pill form, which looks like multi-colored candies, and is starting to kill younger and younger people. With these new specialized and highly trained teams, we are targeting the bigger fish who are killing our community."



Fentanyl is a highly addictive and dangerous drug which is often laced in other drugs, and is a key factor in overdose drug deaths. In the case of drug overdoses, the buyer who supplies the fatal dose may be charged at the federal level for drug trafficking resulting in death, or even more serious charges.

"We're working with the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshalls, Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to arrest violent felons and bigger traffickers so that we can start really making an impact on drug problems in Grant County," Chief Portillo continued. "The officers involved in these new inter-agency teams are cross-commissioned at the county, state and federal levels so that they are able to make the arrests that will result in federal charges and higher penalties. This is an idea that was born through the hard work of our officers and the relationships they've taken the initiative to develop with officers in other agencies. They deserve credit for making these teams a reality."

The issue of cross-agency enforcement is a key consideration as Grant County voters head to the polls in November to elect a new sheriff, given that without the ability to work throughout the county, Silver City police officers who have received special training for drug interdiction and the arrest of perpetrators of violent crimes throughout the county won't be able to make arrests outside town limits. Grant County Sherriff Frank Gomez agreed to cross-commission SCPD officers earlier this year, and the special teams began working in earnest in August.

"Whoever the next sheriff is it's going to be very important that they're willing to maintain strong inter-agency relationships, and honor the existing agreement to cross-commission our officers," Portillo said. "Close inter-agency coordination and cooperation are key to reducing drug-related crimes, including property crime, as well as drug overdose deaths in Grant County."

A fugitive apprehension operation in Cliff and Silver City in late August resulted in the arrest of five persons wanted on drug charges, including possession and trafficking, said Portillo. The department's canine unit was also involved in the operation.

"When the federal agents come in and arrests happen it quiets the city for a while," added Captain Melinda Hobbs, who is taking the lead with the new teams. "We want closure for the victims, that's what drives our officers to be proactive and find new and creative ways to get to the root of the problem."

For more information about these efforts or to offer information about drug trafficking, contact Silver City Police Chief Freddie Portillo or Captain Melinda Hobbs at (575) 538-3723; ext.1243.