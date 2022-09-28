Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Aiming for the Cornhole prize
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5293.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Waiting for a ride on the mini-train
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5294.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Enjoying lunch and visiting
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5295.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Rosemary, who didn't know she was being photographed, and Lupe, who did know, Martinez, eating watermelon
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5297.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Allison Brooks and Annalisa Verdugo turn the rope as Angel Potts jumps.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5300.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Alejandra and Ariana Cruz play ball with big racquets
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5304.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Father Oliver Obele dancing with Juanita Prejean and Jan Anderson
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5307.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Father Oliver and Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm of St. Francis Newman Center
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5308.jpg
St. Vincent Catholic Church holds fiesta 092522
Father Oliver with the church's St. Vincent statue.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Vincent-Fiesta-092522/IMG_5313.jpg
Gough Park in Silver City hosted the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church annual Fiesta on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The event featured lunch, games for adults, including corn hole, and games for kids including rope jumping, water gun shooting, and a mini-train to take rides in around the park.