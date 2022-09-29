Silver City, NM – In a unanimous decision Thursday morning, the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents extended the university president's contract by four years, citing Dr. Joseph Shepard's seniority among New Mexico higher education leaders and his leadership statewide as valuable.

With Regent Chair Dr. Mary Hotvedt, Vice Chair Janice Baca Argabright and Secretary/Treasurer Dr. Lyndon Haviland present but member Dr. Daniel H. Lopez absent from the virtual meeting, the board praised Dr. Joseph Shepard's efforts to improve the university's relationship with the town, attract and retain high-quality staff, and expand programs since he was hired as WNMU President in 2011.

Drs. Haviland and Lopez made up the committee tasked with developing the new contract, and they reviewed background information, including comprehensive compensation and salary data of all other current and potential presidents of other universities in New Mexico, and also considered the president's current compensation and his assessment of that in the current environment. "Dr. Shepard has been, in our opinion, an incredibly effective leader," she said. "We would like to see Dr. Shepard stay."

Dr. Shepard credited the support of the board and his fellow employees of WNMU for the university's progress. "That is the why I've been here for 11 years and now am entering into another four-year contract."

Members also approved the university president's performance goals and evaluation plan for the coming year. "These are hefty and important goals," said Dr. Hotvedt.

The board also unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 first quarter financial certification.

Dr. Shepard told the board that WNMU saw an increase in first time freshmen enrollment this fall and is opening up a second enrollment opportunity this October. He listed grant awards WNMU recently received from the state and related that the New Mexico Higher Education Department and Legislative Finance Committee will recommend $15 million go to WNMU for an early childhood center.

Reporting that newly installed solar panels are now providing electricity for campus, Dr. Shepard said PNM gave the university an $83,000 rebate — the largest ever to be dispersed.

The WNMU Board of Regents will meet next on Thursday, December 8.

