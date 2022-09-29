Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Extends President's Contract by Four Years

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 29 September 2022 29 September 2022

Silver City, NM – In a unanimous decision Thursday morning, the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents extended the university president's contract by four years, citing Dr. Joseph Shepard's seniority among New Mexico higher education leaders and his leadership statewide as valuable.

With Regent Chair Dr. Mary Hotvedt, Vice Chair Janice Baca Argabright and Secretary/Treasurer Dr. Lyndon Haviland present but member Dr. Daniel H. Lopez absent from the virtual meeting, the board praised Dr. Joseph Shepard's efforts to improve the university's relationship with the town, attract and retain high-quality staff, and expand programs since he was hired as WNMU President in 2011.

Drs. Haviland and Lopez made up the committee tasked with developing the new contract, and they reviewed background information, including comprehensive compensation and salary data of all other current and potential presidents of other universities in New Mexico, and also considered the president's current compensation and his assessment of that in the current environment. "Dr. Shepard has been, in our opinion, an incredibly effective leader," she said. "We would like to see Dr. Shepard stay."

Dr. Shepard credited the support of the board and his fellow employees of WNMU for the university's progress. "That is the why I've been here for 11 years and now am entering into another four-year contract."

Members also approved the university president's performance goals and evaluation plan for the coming year. "These are hefty and important goals," said Dr. Hotvedt.

The board also unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 first quarter financial certification.

Dr. Shepard told the board that WNMU saw an increase in first time freshmen enrollment this fall and is opening up a second enrollment opportunity this October. He listed grant awards WNMU recently received from the state and related that the New Mexico Higher Education Department and Legislative Finance Committee will recommend $15 million go to WNMU for an early childhood center.

Reporting that newly installed solar panels are now providing electricity for campus, Dr. Shepard said PNM gave the university an $83,000 rebate — the largest ever to be dispersed.

The WNMU Board of Regents will meet next on Thursday, December 8.

###

For nearly 130 years, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 