By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a regular council meeting August 23, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Nicholas Prince, Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda.

Ceremonies none currently

Proclamations

The town proclaimed September 17-23, 2022, as Constitution Week. Lucy Whitmarsh of Daughters of the American Revolution accepted the proclamation. Ladner read from the proclamation, "235 years ago the drafting of the constitution took place on this week, and this offers recognition to this document. It had later been ratified in 1787 to protect our freedoms and as a guardian of our liberties." Whitmarsh thanked the council.

Council comments

Farmer said he would be going back to an incident in which a high-speed chase and hostage situation took place in town near his home. He wanted to thank the police for their professionalism and care in the situation.

He said he had attended the climate and zoning meeting a week ago and the approval of the transitional home. He said a sunset clause had been part of the permit. He said that the Silver School Board and Principal Trujillo had some legitimate concerns and had voiced them. He said he had kids that had gone to the Sixth Street School, and he trusted the principal and believed additional security would be going on, but the people have the right to be there.

Farmer raised another concern that needed to be addressed sooner than later. He said he had met with Alex Brown, city manager, and he will be retiring in two years. "The process to start looking for that person to replace him needs to start." He also gave the council a list of all the employees currently that had given years of service and leadership.

Cano congratulated Ray on the Carnitas, Musica y Mas Fiesta and what a good job he had done. The fiesta gets bigger each year and more enjoyable. She thanked everyone involved.

Cano and the council members recently attended the New Mexico Municipal League Convention. She said they had learned a lot and about each other. Two things stood out that Cano felt they should take advantage of. One, free of charge, shooter training for civilians. They will do it for as little as five people. This could be helpful to each other and the police possibly. The other thing they learned about she felt would be very important for the employees and council had been defense against First Amendment auditors. This has already happened in a few communities in New Mexico. People come in and look for opportunities to sue the city by baiting police and officials and then filling a lawsuit.

The Gila River Festival will be taking place September 15-18, 2022. This will be the eighteenth year. On the fifteenth, Cano said she would moderate the event.

Cano wanted to add to what Farmer said, the transitional home on 6th Street had passed all the permitting with planning and zoning but will not come to the council. She said, "They had gotten to a point where we have a board that we appointed and now has more power than we do." She felt that to be very concerning. She hoped they could work with Assistant Town Manager James Marshall to see what exactly planning and zoning would be doing and planning on doing. This would make sure things that need to come before the council do. She realized this process may take a while.

Ray thanked the committee that helped put the fiesta together. He said it should get easier after four years, but it seemed to get harder. He said he had one complaint. "We do this for the enjoyment, but we always have someone who wants to write us up." He said they didn't have any issues at the event and looked forward to next year. He has hopes of getting bigger-named artists. They had a magnificent 10-year-old girl come from Tucson. She had already performed on Good Morning America and Telemundo.

Prince didn't have any comments to make.

Ladner said he had attended the fiesta and the 10-year-old young lady had been great. He thanked everyone that helps put on events for the community.

Next Saturday will be a clean-up day and volunteers would be needed. The event would take place from 9am to noon and prizes would be given.

Ladner thanked the county. He had received a complaint about the airport sign and it being hard to see. He called Billy Billings, a Grant County commissioner, and the sign (bigger) had already been put up the day before.

Ladner said he had been working with and would continue to with Alex Brown for a smooth transition at the end of Brown's tenure.

The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce presented the council with a plaque thanking them for their support of the July 4 event.

The council approved the minutes from the meeting August 23, 2022.

Public input

Mattie Eagle addressed the council. She said she knew that Brown would address this issue later but wanted to add some information. She had served on a small committee for the indoor pool project. Everyone Eagle has spoken with has been very supportive of a year-round pool. She received an email, not sought out, from Debbie Guerra. The email gave her information about other communities in New Mexico with year-round pools. Those having them and their population, Taos 5,900, Raton 6,000, Bloomfield 7,300, Shiprock 7,600, Socorro 8,000, Espanola 10,000, and Lovington 11,800. Currently she said Silver City population is 9,500. This email listed other communities with year-round pools, Grants, Artesia, Los Alamos, Clovis, Gallup, Hobbs, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Las Vegas. She said the county population is 30,000 so it would be more than reasonable for Silver City to have one. She added she would look forward to helping with the project.

Public hearings none currently.

Reports

Ken Dayer from the Silver City Public Library gave the council a report. Every three years the library is required to submit a strategic plan to the New Mexico State Library. For this plan staff will collect data, and they have several forms of data they use to compile the plan. Most of the data comes from the people that come in day to day and give suggestions and comments. They also look at what books have been checked out and how many times. They have put together user surveys that they give out to people coming in, provide on the website and to local organizations. Dayer said it had been a good seven years since they last did a survey in part due to the covid restrictions that had been in place at the last time the strategic plan had been done. He provided a packet for the council. He said the survey would only take about 10-15 minutes to complete. He explained it had been an important component of the strategic plan in the past. This survey gives them a wide perspective of the community and the library hopes to receive a lot of them back. They try to follow what the community wants. He gave the example of the community wanting more digital services. Currently and during the covid restrictions that part of the library services increased and continues to increase.

Manager

Brown gave the council a run down on all the projects and the status.

At the past meeting Brown had addressed the recreation center and provided the council with an up-to-date schedule.

The roof on the new city hall needs to be addressed before that project can move forward. Currently they have part of the funds and have been looking for the rest of the funding to move forward.

Brown said Gough Park would not have anything done until next year.

On the list was the swimming pool but Brown said he would address it later in the meeting.

The parking lot at the Scott Park golf course had been completed. In the past they had run out of golf carts because of the increase in use. More had been ordered and came in. Brown said now they have plenty.

Little Walnut has been ongoing but because of all the rain it created a lot of delays. Brown said that many residents had seen what had been done and had called and wanted to be included.

Brown gave an update on the regional water project. They have had a few meetings to iron out the details. He said this had all started by in 2006 but stopped when Hurley and Santa Clara had some water issues. Recently Freeport McMoRan stepped in and donated water rights with easements on their property. This has made the project move forward. One of the big issues with the communities included their requirement to remain independent.

The town will complete the 32nd Street project design by the end of October. The colonias grant money will be available at that time. Although the funding will be available, they will not seek bids until the spring because they cannot do construction of roads during the winter. It will take place at the same time as the recreational center.

Brown said he met with William Hawkins, Silver School superintendent, concerning the transitional housing happening near the 6th Street school. The city wants to put the minds at ease of the families as much as possible. The city will be paying fifty percent of the cost to provide additional security.

Cano wanted to comment on future events at Gough Park. She said the committees putting these together should include vendors and musicians to get their point of view. She had been in contact with some of them and felt they could be helpful in the future.

Unfinished business

The subject of work sessions had been put on the agenda and now that all council members attended a decision could be made. Each council member interjected their thoughts on the addition of work sessions.

Ladner said they could have the work session on the day of the meeting or on a separate day. He expressed his not wanting to have it on a separate day, because the staff would have to take another evening away from their families. He commented that the county commission has them, but their workload is far larger than the city's.

Cano said she remembers receiving a list of all the communities not doing work sessions, but she had a list of ones that did. She gave a list of all those towns. She said she thinks they do need to have a work session but would be willing to even have it during the meeting in a special section of the agenda. Having it thirty minutes before the meeting would not be enough time. She addressed Ladner's concern for the staff and suggested offering flex time to cover the extra time. Her suggestion was maybe coming in two hours later to stay the extra two hours for the meeting.

Ray said he had mixed feelings about implementing work sessions. "Personally, I don't want to do it and don't feel it would be necessary. However, he would support it if the rest of the council wanted to." If work sessions will be implemented, they need to be separate.

Prince said a lot of changes would be coming up and many issues that the community has had for a few years that should be addressed. They should be separate and maybe once a month, but they have enough issues to do twice a month. He addressed the need of staff. He said all that they will be required to do is make it open to the public and staff would not be needed.

Farmer said a work session would appeal to him as it would be less formal. The issue should be fluid and start small to begin with. He preferred it to be on the same day as the meeting, so he didn't have to take more time away from his family.

Cano made the proposal of starting next month they would start the meeting one hour earlier (5:00 pm) and see how it worked and go from there. The council voted three to one in favor.

New business

The council approved a public celebration permit for the Southwest Print Fiesta to be held October 8, 2022, at the Main Street Plaza, 704 N. Bullard. The service will be provided by Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery. A representative had been available for any questions. She said the organizers of the event had not been available. She said it will increase in size this year with more vendors than before. They would have 37 this year.

The council approved public celebration permits for the Silver City Wine Festival to be held October 8, 2022, at Gough Park. The wine festival would include seven New Mexico wineries. They will include La Esperanza Winery (San Lorenzo), Luna Rosa Winery (Deming), Black's Smuggler Winery (Bosque), Noisy Water Winery (Ruidoso), Las Nueve Nina Winery LLC (Mora), D.H. Lescombes / St. Clair (Deming) and Sheehan Winery (Albuquerque). David Gurule of Esperanza Winery gave the council a short presentation. He said they started their winery twenty-four years ago. He went on to say wine has been big in New Mexico and has been growing. He said this year would be the third annual festival here. They will have 10-14 vendors, 3-4 food vendors and one ice cream vendor. He ended by thanking the town for being a great help in making the event happen.

The council approved RFP22/23-IP professional site and service for the municipal pool. Brown said they had not received any bids, so it needs to be put out again.

The council approved resolution 2022-20. This resolution amends the resolution 2003-36 concerning adoption of a fee schedule for the Memory Lane Cemetery. Brown said the committee for this has been active and meets monthly. He recommended the council approve the new fee schedule. Cano said she had served on this committee before, and the fees before had been much lower than in other communities in the state and it had been twenty years since they raised any fees.

The council approved resolution 2022-21 having to do with the bonds to be issued in the amount of $5,040,000. Brown said the bonds had been sold. Brown turned the presentation over to Mark Valenzuela and Chris Muirhead, who had set it up. Both gave presentations and let the council know they had been able to save them money despite the current market conditions. They had saved on the insurance and gotten a good interest rate. Valenzuela said the good interest rate had been in part due to how well Brown had put it all together.

The council approved ordinance 1314 amending the land use and zoning for cannabis. Cano said some would still have to go through planning and zoning for the historic part of town. Also, she pointed out that tier 4 would not be allowed downtown because of the chemicals that would be used. She said she ran the changes by Anthony Quintana, and he liked them. Quintana has opened a cannabis business and has worked with the council to help put the ordinance together. Cano wanted to warn the public that a few online businesses have opened claiming to be in Silver City but are not and do not hold a business license in Silver City. They have been found not to even hold a New Mexico license. She pointed out that it is not even legal to sell Cannabis online.

Ray asked how many the town would allow and Brown said they didn't have a limit. The council discussed that probably would not have many more and they would only have what the town could support.

Prince said he had a safety concern he wanted to convey. The market currently has a synthetic cannabis that has been unregulated. He explained that people needed to watch out for it because it has significant effects on behavior.

Meeting adjourned.