By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting September 22, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the September 8, 2022, meeting.

Mayor's report

Bauch said it had been a busy week. They did the final walk through on the new bridge and did an official ribbon cutting that morning.

Monday and Tuesday of that week the World Economic Opportunity Task Force met at the Fort Bayard theater. Senator Siah Correa Hemphill sits as co-chair and Representative Luis Terrazas has been involved and attended. He said twelve other legislators sit on the board. Some of the interests of Santa Clara had been discussed. Bauch thanked Sheila Hudman, village administrator, and maintenance for making the grounds look nice for the meeting. Most of the people on the board said they had never been to Fort Bayard but saw a lot of potential and had been impressed. Some discussion of the regional water plan took place. Bauch said that it had been a very productive meeting. Some of the people attending came from as far away as Farmington.

New business

The council approved the purchase of a used small truck for the code enforcement officer. Currently they have been using the administrative car and then the administrative employees have had to use their own vehicles to do village business. Bauch said they looked at new vehicles and the cheapest had been $55,000. At that point they started looking for used vehicle around the area and online. Hudman stumbled onto this truck owned by a local person, Reynaldo Maynes, for $11,000. He offered the truck for less than book value and it has almost new tires and has less than 20,000 miles on it. Other vehicles looked at that had been a little less had 160,000 to 433,000 miles on them. They found some with lower milage than the 20,000 but had cost considerably more. When all options had been looked at, they felt this to be the best. It is a four-cylinder small truck and should be very economical. Hudman said the village had the funds to purchase it. The council discussed the person that owned the truck and that he had been a judge for the village and owned a painting company.

Mr. Thomas Caddel wanted to know why they will be purchasing a truck. He felt a car would be better. Bauch explained it would be a more appropriate vehicle and why. Caddel wanted to know how they could purchase without putting it out for bid. Bauch explained nothing had to be put out for bid unless it went over $60,000. He further explained that it has been brought to the council because it had a purchase price over $5,000 and that had been a policy of the council, not the state. Caddel still disagreed with them purchasing a truck, it should be a car and could be gotten for less than $55,000. Bauch further explained that sometimes the vehicle code enforcement officer needs to go down dirt roads and that this truck would be as economical as a car and more versatile.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Rena Garay, a local resident, asked the mayor and council for help with an employee. She cited an incident with the dog catcher in which she had been very rude and unprofessional. "She needs help and should not be so abrasive." She said this person had been intolerable. Bauch asked her if she had helped her with the issue. She said she had helped her a lot and taught her how to care for her dogs. Bauch said he would follow up on the issue.

Rosemary Arciero, a resident, wanted to thank the village for all their help through the years and how much they had been appreciated. Bauch said he had been very blessed with a great council and staff.

An ad had been put on Facebook for someone to come help with the cemetery. The rains had made keeping up with the trimming of the grass and weeds impossible for maintenance to keep up with. Four people showed up and they will hire one to get it caught up.

Another resident requested a streetlight on the corner of Aspen and Aurora. She said it has been very dark and one corner has an abandoned house. Hudman said PNM would have to put it up and the village would have to pay the electricity. Bauch said they would check into it and see if it would be warranted and then it would have to be approved by the council. The reason for needing to go to the council would be that a contract must be made to add a streetlight.

Mr. Caddel wanted to know about all the new streetlights between Santa Clara and Bayard and who paid that electricity. Bauch told him Santa Clara does. Caddel wanted to know how much that cost. Hudman said about $1,300 a month. She said since they had replaced the bulbs with LED lights it had saved them about $600 a month. Caddel wanted to know why they had to have all those lights. Hudman said it had been a long story but in short that area is number 2 in wildlife hits (deer) in the state, and they had three human deaths. Bauch said the state told them they had to do the whole corridor; they could not do part. Bauch said because of the loss of life a safety audit had been done by the state and that had been the outcome. Hudman said next area would be around the shooting range. Caddel suggested solar to run the lights and the traffic light to save money. Some discussion went on around that. Bauch explained the solar would not be reliable enough. He said he had tried to get the state to pay some of the electrical cost but had been turned down. Hudman said the cost of the traffic light has been minimal.

Caddel then wanted the council to know he felt that the turning areas around the Dollar Store would get people killed and posed a danger. Bauch said he had met with DOT to see if they could get the 45 mile an hour sign moved from the top of the hill to the bottom of the hill coming from Silver City. They will be doing a safety audit and it will be a process. Caddel said that would not help with emergency vehicles. Hudman said they had also started looking into moving the flashing lights but again that would be a process.

No closed session held.

Hiring, raises and terminations.

The council approved the removal of the probationary period and a step raise for three employees. Angel Garadino, Rosemary Jasierra, Leandra Esparza

Next meetings

First regular to be held October 13, 2022

Second budget meeting to be held October 27, 2022

Meeting Adjourned