Relocation of Grant County Magistrate Court- Division I (Silver City)

Published: 03 October 2022

The Sixth Judicial District Court announces the upcoming relocation of the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City) from 1620 E. Pine Street, Silver City to 214 N. Black Street, Silver City.

Effective Thursday, October 6, 2022 and through on or about Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City) will temporarily relocate to the Sixth Judicial District Court, Grant County Courthouse, 201 N. Cooper Street, Silver City.

The public will continue to contact the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City) at their regular office number of (575) 538-3811.

The public will continue to send faxes to the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City) at their regular fax number of (575) 538-8079.

The public may also reach the Customer Service Number at 855-268-7804 where they can be provided with additional court information during the temporary relocation of the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City).

Effective Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City) will be operating at their new court location: 214 N. Black Street, Silver City, New Mexico. The regular office number of (575) 538-3811 will remain the same and faxes can then be sent to the regular court fax number of (575) 538-8079.

The future home of the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City) will be next to the Grant County Courthouse.

We thank all Grant County residents and request their patience while we move the Grant County Magistrate Court-Division I (Silver City).

