sam mcdonald grant with preston johnson foreman spur ranch cattle co copySam McDonald shares the workload and responsibility of a grown man, yet at fourteen years old appreciates the generational commitment his ancestors made in 1903 to fulfill their lives ranching in New Mexico. Jeremiah McDonald was the pioneer of the McDonald family ranch located in White Signal, New Mexico and was also Sam's great-great grandfather.

"When people ask me about my family or what it is that we do, I am proud to tell them I am a fifth generation rancher and that I work for the future," said McDonald.

You can often find the young man going about his regular chores which include checking waters, putting out feed supplements, managing bulls and heifers, fixing fence lines and helping with seasonal work like branding calves in the spring and weaning in the fall. To aid him with his tasks on the ranch, Sam has learned there are tools he can use to better manage his cattle herd, therefore he continually crafts his horsemanship skills. Under the guidance of his father and grandpa, he is now training and learning with a 4 year old stud colt named Dakota.

"I have been grateful to learn a traditional way of working cattle using horses, even though at times it has been hard," said McDonald. "But to better connect to my legacy, I accept those challenges because I am committed to keep our ranch viable for the next generation."

New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association and Spur Ranch Cattle Company are pleased to recognize Sam McDonald as the 2022 Grant County recipient of the NMCGA Heritage Buckle.

"This buckle reminds us that the livestock industry has a long, proud history in Grant County," said Tom Paterson, award sponsor. "Sam shows our history is secure in a new generation of ranchers who understand our commitment to produce the highest quality beef for the world and to do so in an environment that promotes the values that have made America great—hard work, persistence and tenacity."

The contest was established by NMCGA to encourage the next generation of agriculture and requires students ages 9-15 to provide a 200-500 word essay on the topic: How will you build on the legacy of agriculture in New Mexico?

In Sam's winning essay he wrote, "Working on and helping manage the ranch is a great experience! I am learning responsibility, consistency, and the satisfaction of knowing that my hard work helps our ranch succeed. Working this ranch has, and will help me continue building and carrying on the legacy of agriculture in New Mexico. This has taught me to be responsible and hardworking, just like my ancestors. I will continue to contribute what I can to fortify the foundation others have set before me. I will keep their values in mind, while adding my own values to create an inclusive and diverse system of working and learning.

The future of ranching, especially in New Mexico, will depend on all generations of ranchers coming together to advocate for this way of life. We can do that by listening and learning from each other as well as educating others on the importance of cattle ranching. Ranching in New Mexico brings unique challenges, and we will have to continue to be adaptable in the future to maintain this way of life. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to be part of producing beef cattle. I want to do my part to preserve that opportunity for generations to come."

The Grant County award was generously sponsored by Tom and Callie Paterson of Spur Ranch Cattle Company, LLC.

Recipients from each county are presented with a trophy belt buckle and a one year junior membership to NMCGA, winners are then automatically entered in the overall state Heritage contest, earning a chance at a $1,000 scholarship. To learn more about the contest please visit us online at www.nmagriculture.org/heritage-contest .

