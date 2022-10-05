By Roger Lanse

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Bayard Police Department chief was dispatched to Snell Middle School in reference to a fight that had taken place the day before at the bottom softball field near Bayard Elementary School. A witness showed the responding officer phone videos of two female juveniles fighting. The video also showed two adults, Ashley Kuehnlenz, 29, of Bayard, the mother of one of the combatants, and another female, appearing to record the fight with their cell phones. The chief was also able to see that the two juveniles helped each other up.

Another witness stated, according to the affidavit, the fight was stopped by Kuehnlenz and the female with her because Kuehnlenz' daughter appeared to be losing. Kuehnlenz told her daughter, the witness said, "We don't lose fights," and set up another fight.

The next day, Thursday, Sept. 22, another witness told the BPD chief that her daughter said she was going to fight Kuehnlenz' daughter again at the park. This witness stated, the affidavit said, she was glad this happened because her daughter had been bothered by Kuehnlenz' daughter all last week and the school was not doing anything about it.

On Friday, Sept. 23, the BPD chief interviewed another witness who stated she was at the Bayard Community Park and saw Kuehnlenz give her daughter advice on how to fight, but she appeared to be losing. This witness stated it was obvious that Kuehnlenz' daughter did not want to fight but Kuehnlenz kept telling her to continue fighting. After the first fight, the witness stated they all walked away and she heard Kuehnlenz say to someone on her phone, "I didn't raise my daughter to be satisfied with that," referencing her daughter losing the first fight. After about five minutes, the witness stated, the two girls fought again with Kuehnlenz' daughter seeming to win. Kuehnlenz then told this witness if they continued talking about her daughter, her daughter would kick their butts next. The witness stated she was really afraid of Kuehnlenz and believed she would do something to her or to her mother.

A criminal complaint filed in Bayard Magistrate Court on Sept. 29, 2022, charges Kuehnlenz with two counts of child abuse -- 3rd degree felonies, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor -- 4th degree felonies, and a warrant was issued that day for Kuehnlenz' arrest.

According to Grant County Detention Center staff, Kuehnlenz was booked into the GCDC on Friday, Sept. 29, at about 11 a.m. and released on an unsecured $20,000 bond at approximately 4:30 p.m. that same day. The two juvenile females were issued juvenile citations for battery and public affray.