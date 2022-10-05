St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222

[Editor's Note: This author didn't know some of the names of those who took part in the Mass.]

Article and photos by Mary Alice Murphy

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222

The St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 served several purposes. The Diocese of Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino attended, said the Mass and gave the homily, a message on faith, the theme of the readings of the day. He visited with the parishioners, guests and youths after the Mass. He was promoting International Youth Day to the young people.

The event was the annual social event for the parish, which had not taken place during the pandemic, so lots of folks attended to get to visit with friends they may not have seen in a while.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the parish to build a parish hall for the church community. Vendors sold food, including burgers and cookies, kids had games to play, and adults, with their tickets, received a full lunch of brisket and the fixings. The 400 tickets for the lunch sold out, but enough food allowed everyone who wanted to eat to have a good lunch.

A silent auction featured many different baskets of goodies, and a live auction offered arts and crafts created by and donated by the parishioners and friends.

Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm, the pastor of St. Francis Newman Center, talked about the event to the Beat.

"Today is a joyful day for our community, especially for the St. Francis parishioners," Father Bartholomew said. "We are thankful for this blessed day as we celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day, two days from now, on October 4. This church continues as the Body of Christ and that's what we celebrate with the saints. St. Francis is a wonderful saint for us to follow. Today we have a fiesta to celebrate St. Francis. We are blessed to have Holy Mass today with our Bishop Peter Baldacchino to support our spiritual lives. The other programs here today remind us not only of our spiritual lives, but of our social lives, which are also and important part of us."

