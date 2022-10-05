[Editor's Note: This author didn't know some of the names of those who took part in the Mass.]
Article and photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Anna Mae Carbajal and Las Cruces Diocese Bishop Peter Baldacchino
Bishop Baldacchino processing up to the gazebo at Gough Park to celebrate Holy Mass
The bishop going up the steps of the gazebo
Mass attendees on one side of the gazebo
On the other side of the gazebo, with many more under the shelter
The first reading given by a lay lector
The second lay reader
St. Francis Newman Centet Parish Pastor Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm read the Gospel reading.
Bishop Baldacchino giving the homily.
Waiting to accept the Communion wafers
Children deliver the wafers before the blessing
After the conclusion of the Mass, parishioners and guests lined up to have their pets blessed by the bishop
The choir that provided music for the Mass, from left, Annetta Pena, Sister Rosie Farrell, Lorraine and Michael Anglin
More pets to be blessed
Checking out the silent auction items
Silver Stompers performing at the fiesta.
Zia's - one of the vendors selling snacks
Bishop Baldacchino visits with some of the young people at the fiesta
From left are St. Francis Pastor Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm, Bishop Baldacchino and St. Vincent Parish Pastor Father Oliver Obele.
Lined up for lunch. 400 tickets were sold, and more people paid and were fed a robust brisket lunch.
Dancing to the music of the Fiddling Friends
The Fiddling Friends entertain attendees
Ari Storjohann tosses a ring in hopes of winning a prize. (she did)
The face painter, Bailey Klement painting her own face after painting many others
Zoe Schilling shows off the paw painting on her cheek
The money collectors for the silent and live auctions - Ymelda Alvarado and Ellen Paul.
Anna Mae relaxes while keeping an eye on the auction items
The St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 served several purposes. The Diocese of Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino attended, said the Mass and gave the homily, a message on faith, the theme of the readings of the day. He visited with the parishioners, guests and youths after the Mass. He was promoting International Youth Day to the young people.
The event was the annual social event for the parish, which had not taken place during the pandemic, so lots of folks attended to get to visit with friends they may not have seen in a while.
The event also served as a fundraiser for the parish to build a parish hall for the church community. Vendors sold food, including burgers and cookies, kids had games to play, and adults, with their tickets, received a full lunch of brisket and the fixings. The 400 tickets for the lunch sold out, but enough food allowed everyone who wanted to eat to have a good lunch.
A silent auction featured many different baskets of goodies, and a live auction offered arts and crafts created by and donated by the parishioners and friends.
Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm, the pastor of St. Francis Newman Center, talked about the event to the Beat.
"Today is a joyful day for our community, especially for the St. Francis parishioners," Father Bartholomew said. "We are thankful for this blessed day as we celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day, two days from now, on October 4. This church continues as the Body of Christ and that's what we celebrate with the saints. St. Francis is a wonderful saint for us to follow. Today we have a fiesta to celebrate St. Francis. We are blessed to have Holy Mass today with our Bishop Peter Baldacchino to support our spiritual lives. The other programs here today remind us not only of our spiritual lives, but of our social lives, which are also and important part of us."