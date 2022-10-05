[Editor's Note: This author didn't know some of the names of those who took part in the Mass.]

Article and photos by Mary Alice Murphy

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Anna Mae Carbajal and Las Cruces Diocese Bishop Peter Baldacchino https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5398.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Bishop Baldacchino processing up to the gazebo at Gough Park to celebrate Holy Mass https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5401.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The bishop going up the steps of the gazebo https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5403.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Mass attendees on one side of the gazebo https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5404.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 On the other side of the gazebo, with many more under the shelter https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5405.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The first reading given by a lay lector https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5406.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The second lay reader https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5407.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 St. Francis Newman Centet Parish Pastor Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm read the Gospel reading. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5408.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Bishop Baldacchino giving the homily. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5409.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Waiting to accept the Communion wafers https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5410.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Children deliver the wafers before the blessing https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5411.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 After the conclusion of the Mass, parishioners and guests lined up to have their pets blessed by the bishop https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5413.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The choir that provided music for the Mass, from left, Annetta Pena, Sister Rosie Farrell, Lorraine and Michael Anglin https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5414.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 More pets to be blessed https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5416.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Checking out the silent auction items https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5422.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Silver Stompers performing at the fiesta. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5424.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Zia's - one of the vendors selling snacks https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5429.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Bishop Baldacchino visits with some of the young people at the fiesta https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5431.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 From left are St. Francis Pastor Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm, Bishop Baldacchino and St. Vincent Parish Pastor Father Oliver Obele. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5433.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Lined up for lunch. 400 tickets were sold, and more people paid and were fed a robust brisket lunch. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5437.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Dancing to the music of the Fiddling Friends https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5439.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The Fiddling Friends entertain attendees https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5443.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Ari Storjohann tosses a ring in hopes of winning a prize. (she did) https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5445.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The face painter, Bailey Klement painting her own face after painting many others https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5448.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Zoe Schilling shows off the paw painting on her cheek https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5449.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 The money collectors for the silent and live auctions - Ymelda Alvarado and Ellen Paul. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5454.jpg

St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta 100222 Anna Mae relaxes while keeping an eye on the auction items https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/St-Francis-Newman-Fiesta-100222/IMG_5457.jpg

The St. Francis Newman Center Fiesta on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 served several purposes. The Diocese of Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino attended, said the Mass and gave the homily, a message on faith, the theme of the readings of the day. He visited with the parishioners, guests and youths after the Mass. He was promoting International Youth Day to the young people.

The event was the annual social event for the parish, which had not taken place during the pandemic, so lots of folks attended to get to visit with friends they may not have seen in a while.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the parish to build a parish hall for the church community. Vendors sold food, including burgers and cookies, kids had games to play, and adults, with their tickets, received a full lunch of brisket and the fixings. The 400 tickets for the lunch sold out, but enough food allowed everyone who wanted to eat to have a good lunch.

A silent auction featured many different baskets of goodies, and a live auction offered arts and crafts created by and donated by the parishioners and friends.

Father Bartholomew Ezenwelm, the pastor of St. Francis Newman Center, talked about the event to the Beat.

"Today is a joyful day for our community, especially for the St. Francis parishioners," Father Bartholomew said. "We are thankful for this blessed day as we celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day, two days from now, on October 4. This church continues as the Body of Christ and that's what we celebrate with the saints. St. Francis is a wonderful saint for us to follow. Today we have a fiesta to celebrate St. Francis. We are blessed to have Holy Mass today with our Bishop Peter Baldacchino to support our spiritual lives. The other programs here today remind us not only of our spiritual lives, but of our social lives, which are also and important part of us."