NMED responding to spill from overturned truck near Pinos Altos

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 05 October 2022 05 October 2022

SILVER CITY — New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) staff are responding to the site of an overturned truck and spill along New Mexico Highway 15, north of Pinos Altos. 

NMED immediately responded after being notified of the spill on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. On September 26, a truck owned by R. Marley, LLC overturned, resulted in emulsified oil flowing down Jaybird Canyon, a tributary to Meadow Creek. Meadow Creek is a tributary of Sapillo Creek. Jaybird Canyon, Meadow Creek, and Sapillo Creek are waters of the state with protections established for aquatic life, wildlife habitat, livestock watering, irrigation, and recreational contact. NMED is still investigating how far the emulsified oil has travelled downstream and the volume of the release. At this time, NMED has not issued any water advisories in the area. Staff will continue to monitor the situation and issue advisories in the future if warranted.

NMED is working with R. Marley LLC, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New Mexico Game and Fish, and other agencies as necessary to clean up the spill. NMED will also consider appropriate actions to enforce state laws associated with any identified violations. Crews are expected to arrive on site tomorrow to begin initial work and will continue for the foreseeable future with NMED oversight.

Environmental emergencies and spills of oil, toxic substances, hazardous substances, or other contaminants in New Mexico must be reported to the Environment Department as soon as possible and within 24 hours at 505-827-9329 (for emergencies) and for non-emergencies at either 866-428-6365 (voicemail 24-hour per day) or 505-476-6000 (during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).  

