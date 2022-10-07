GRMC is taking oncology services in-house.

Silver City, New Mexico Friday, October 7, 2022: Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is transitioning its oncology services in-house. Currently GRMC has engaged a physician of Medical Oncology from Arizona and is imminently awaiting completion of licensure from the New Mexico Medical Board. In concert with that effort, GRMC is pleased to announce the addition of Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Hayostek, and Nurse Practitioner, Karen deGenevieve.

Dr. Cherie Hayostek has joined the GRMC medical provider team as a Radiation Oncologist. She is a board certified Radiation Oncologist. She has trained at the Mayo Clinic and worked at the Mayo Clinic in both Arizona and Florida. Dr. Hayostek brings more than 25 years of clinical experience in Radiation Oncology to GRMC. She shares, "I love living and working in New Mexico, and I am so happy to be here in Silver City. The Gila Regional Cancer Center has a great Radiation Oncology Team, and I am excited to be working with them."

Nurse Practitioner, Karen deGenevieve, has returned to GRMC. She has been a Nurse Practitioner since 1997 with GRMC except for a brief absence for five years where she provided oncology care in Albuquerque. Karen deGenevieve says, "I am happy to be back home at the cancer center at Gila Regional Medical Center working alongside a great group of nurses, staff, and above all, caring for our patients in our community." She stated, "I look forward to providing exceptional care and continuing to be a part of the amazing oncology team at GRMC."

GRMC's Cancer Center saw 237 different patients this past year with 2093 different visits. GRMC aims to provide some of the best and trusted local treatment options to patients.

Medical oncologists treat cancer using medication, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Radiation oncologists treat cancer using radiation therapy, which utilizes high-energy x-rays or other particles to destroy cancer cells. With a strong focus on two branches of cancer treatment care, medical oncology and radiation oncology, GRMC hopes to address a wide spectrum of needs in the region, serving patients from Grant, Luna, Hidalgo, and Catron Counties.