Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Kids playing on the new slides at San Lorenzo School https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-1.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Pie Contest – pieces of pie available for a donation https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-2.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Food court area – Duck Stop https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-3.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Kate Brown pottery https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-4.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Ruckus Ridge Crafts – handmade wood items https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-5.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Friesian Horse https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-6.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 View of one aisle of the festival https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-7.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Stephen Miller landscape impressionist https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-8.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 A vendor sells quilts of various sizes and styles https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-9.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Burro Mountain Copper Smithing https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-10.jpg

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Brenna Brown and pieces of pie from the pie contest https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Mimbres-Harvest-Festival-092422/HF-11.jpg

September 24, 2022, Mimbres had their annual harvest festival. They had not held it the past two years because of covid. The event brought out a lot of people and the event became a complete success. Mimbres Valley Health Action League organizes the event, and it takes place behind the San Lorenzo School.

Every year they have a pie contest for a fundraiser. Many varieties of pie were baked for the contest and the sales of slices afterward.. The contest has three winners, and all the money raised goes to the (MVHAL) Mimbres Valley Health Action League. MVHAL serves the Mimbres Valley and is a nonprofit organization. The winners of the pie contest receive a hand made ceramic pie plate by Kate Brown, a well-known potter in the area. First place gets a large one, second place gets a medium one and third place gets a small one. The first-place winner Ferebe Street made a peach apricot pie. The second-place winner Dannielle Diecrick made a balsamic cherry pie. The third-place winner Mary Gates made a peach pie with intricate lattice work. Brenna Brown one of the organizers said they had a lot of amazing bakers this year. Most of the pie were gone within a few hours.

Attendees could catch transportation from several parking areas to the event venue. Corre Caminos and some independent people volunteered their time to ferry everyone either in the busses or small four wheelers. It guaranteed a person could purchase as much as they wanted from all the amazing vendors and have it delivered to their car.

The festival had so many choices of beautiful hand made items. They had five food trucks and enchilada sales inside the school. Throughout the day six various music groups played under a large tent so you could take a break from shopping and enjoy the music. The festival had 53 vendors with handmade items, nonprofit groups, and growers. They had something for everyone to enjoy.

The vendors offering hand made items had a lot of diversity. They had pottery, wood, copper, quilts, paintings, jewelry, tie dye, mosaic, knitting, rugs and much more.

Several growers from the Mimbres came. They had flowers, bamboo, produce, green energy, hemp, and some demonstrations.

A local ranch showed off their beautiful horses, a Clydesdale, and a Friesian. These magnificent animals had a crowd around them most of the time.

This is an event that you should not miss next year. It will be a great outing, good food and a good place to shop for Christmas gifts. Don't forget to get there early for the pie contest. They have a web site to keep up to date www.mvhal.org/harvest-fest