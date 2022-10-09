Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 09 October 2022 09 October 2022

Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422 Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422

Mimbres Harvest Festival 092422

September 24, 2022, Mimbres had their annual harvest festival. They had not held it the past two years because of covid. The event brought out a lot of people and the event became a complete success. Mimbres Valley Health Action League organizes the event, and it takes place behind the San Lorenzo School.

Every year they have a pie contest for a fundraiser. Many varieties of pie were baked for the contest and the sales of slices afterward.. The contest has three winners, and all the money raised goes to the (MVHAL) Mimbres Valley Health Action League. MVHAL serves the Mimbres Valley and is a nonprofit organization. The winners of the pie contest receive a hand made ceramic pie plate by Kate Brown, a well-known potter in the area. First place gets a large one, second place gets a medium one and third place gets a small one. The first-place winner Ferebe Street made a peach apricot pie. The second-place winner Dannielle Diecrick made a balsamic cherry pie. The third-place winner Mary Gates made a peach pie with intricate lattice work. Brenna Brown one of the organizers said they had a lot of amazing bakers this year. Most of the pie were gone within a few hours.

Attendees could catch transportation from several parking areas to the event venue. Corre Caminos and some independent people volunteered their time to ferry everyone either in the busses or small four wheelers. It guaranteed a person could purchase as much as they wanted from all the amazing vendors and have it delivered to their car.

The festival had so many choices of beautiful hand made items. They had five food trucks and enchilada sales inside the school. Throughout the day six various music groups played under a large tent so you could take a break from shopping and enjoy the music. The festival had 53 vendors with handmade items, nonprofit groups, and growers. They had something for everyone to enjoy.

The vendors offering hand made items had a lot of diversity. They had pottery, wood, copper, quilts, paintings, jewelry, tie dye, mosaic, knitting, rugs and much more.

Several growers from the Mimbres came. They had flowers, bamboo, produce, green energy, hemp, and some demonstrations.

A local ranch showed off their beautiful horses, a Clydesdale, and a Friesian. These magnificent animals had a crowd around them most of the time.

This is an event that you should not miss next year. It will be a great outing, good food and a good place to shop for Christmas gifts. Don't forget to get there early for the pie contest. They have a web site to keep up to date www.mvhal.org/harvest-fest 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 