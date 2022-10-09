By Roger Lanse

A Boy Scout troop from El Paso -- 16 boys, the youngest may have been 11-years-old, and nine adults -- were rescued Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from a location on the West Fork of the Gila River about three miles upstream from the Gila Cliff Dwellings Visitor Center. The rescue was activated the day before, Saturday, and started Sunday, at about 5:30 a.m. The party had left the Visitor Center the Saturday before, intending to hike to the White Creek Cabin and return a week later, Oct. 8, and were “fully equipped,” according to Laurie Wlosinski, a volunteer with the New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue.

The party became stranded when heavy rains made it impossible to ford the West Fork, and there were 15 more river crossings to go before reaching the Visitor Center, Wlosinski said. The last river crossing they attempted resulted in two of the party being swept downstream, but they made it to shore and no more attempts at crossing the river were made.

The parents who arrived on Saturday, the 8 to pick up their scouts, tried to walk up the West Fork to meet them but were blocked by high water. At mid-afternoon on Saturday, according to Wlosinski, the parents told Search and Rescue personnel they wished to “make it a mission,” and plans were started to affect the rescue. Low clouds however made it necessary to wait until Sunday morning when improving weather allowed the helicopters to fly.

The party was rescued by two helicopters, one from the New Mexico State Police and another from the military, and they were brought to the GCD parking lot. Wlosinski stated all were fine and have been reunited with their families.

Wlosinski emphasized anyone planning an outing in the GNF should check with local authorities about weather conditions before heading out. She also wanted to give “kudos” to the Campbells at the Campbell Store at Campbell’s Hot Springs, who stayed open late on Saturday, the 8th, to accommodate parents who were there to pick up their scouts and had to be delayed until Sunday, and provided lodging as well. “Anytime we have an incident such as this, the Campbells are there to help,” Wlosinski said.