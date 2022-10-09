Boy Scouts rescued from Gila National Forest

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 09 October 2022 09 October 2022

By Roger Lanse

A Boy Scout troop from El Paso -- 16 boys, the youngest may have been 11-years-old, and nine adults -- were rescued Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from a location on the West Fork of the Gila River about three miles upstream from the Gila Cliff Dwellings Visitor Center. The rescue was activated the day before, Saturday, and started Sunday, at about 5:30 a.m. The party had left the Visitor Center the Saturday before, intending to hike to the White Creek Cabin and return a week later, Oct. 8, and were “fully equipped,” according to Laurie Wlosinski, a volunteer with the New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue. 

The party became stranded when heavy rains made it impossible to ford the West Fork, and there were 15 more river crossings to go before reaching the Visitor Center, Wlosinski said. The last river crossing they attempted resulted in two of the party being swept downstream, but they made it to shore and no more attempts at crossing the river were made. 

The parents who arrived on Saturday, the 8 to pick up their scouts, tried to walk up the West Fork to meet them but were blocked by high water. At mid-afternoon on Saturday, according to Wlosinski, the parents told Search and Rescue personnel they wished to “make it a mission,” and plans were started to affect the rescue. Low clouds however made it necessary to wait until Sunday morning when improving weather allowed the helicopters to fly. 

The party was rescued by two helicopters, one from the New Mexico State Police and another from the military, and they were brought to the GCD parking lot. Wlosinski stated all were fine and have been reunited with their families.

Wlosinski emphasized anyone planning an outing in the GNF should check with local authorities about weather conditions before heading out. She also wanted to give “kudos” to the Campbells at the Campbell Store at Campbell’s Hot Springs, who stayed open late on Saturday, the 8th, to accommodate parents who were there to pick up their scouts and had to be delayed until Sunday, and provided lodging as well. “Anytime we have an incident such as this, the Campbells are there to help,” Wlosinski said.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 