R.Marley's on-site coordinator for today just checked in, and reports that conditions have been acceptable to work today. A crew of 14 was on-site from about 7:30 a.m. to about 6. and weather and stream conditions were favorable today and for the foreseeable future. We expect 12 or so workers, not counting volunteers, every day from here on out (except perhaps for this coming Sunday) beginning at the same time. A more precise accounting of linear yards of stream channel cleaned up today is that the downstream-most 300 yards have been thoroughly cleaned up, and an additional 600 have had the most significant spilled material removed. We're finding out more each day about the progress we can make, and where difficult to move material exists. Our current projection is for the cleanup to take another 5 to 10 days to cleanup the approximately 1/2 mile affected by the release.

There is a porta-potty on-site now. Also be aware that much of the work area is not visible from the road, so if you or people you talk to don't see workers it doesn't necessarily mean they aren't there. We will generally have at least one person stationed at the spill site on the road until about 4 p.m. each day to provide information to anyone who has come to observe or other interested passersby.

Here's some information about the product released. The tanker was carrying an asphalt emulsion product that is used and approved by NMDOT for road resurfacing and rehabilitation throughout New Mexico. The product – known as "HFE-100P" and manufactured by Ergon Asphalts and Emulsions – is spray-applied followed by application of aggregate in a process often called "chip seal." The product is a polymer-modified asphalt emulsion that binds the aggregate to the roadbed. The product is transported in a viscous liquid state, and when applied in a thin layer at ambient temperatures coagulates almost instantaneously on contact with the road surface. Because it repels water and is resistant to sunlight degradation, it's commonly used to rehabilitate road surfaces to enhance safety and durability. And because it is intended to be applied at ambient temperatures, workers are not exposed to burn hazards or emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are common in hot asphalt applications. Neither the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the State of New Mexico consider this product to be a hazardous waste, hazardous substance, or hazardous material.



Asphalt emulsion is a suspension of small asphalt globules in water, which is assisted by an emulsifying agent (such as soap or other surfactant) by imparting an electrical charge to the surface of the asphalt cement globules so that they do not coalesce. Modern emulsifiers are often composed of up to half or more of organic oils from pine trees and animal fats. So the material being transported is composed of asphalt, water, emulsifier, and a small (<1%) fraction of hydrochloric acid to inhibit rust, oxidation, and other impurities that could compromise the desired physical properties. Asphalt emulsifiers are also used to line drinking water reservoirs and tanks, and have common applications in reseeding and mulching operations. According to the EPA, the primary pollutants of concern from asphalts and asphalt paving operations are VOCs. Only minor amounts of VOCs are emitted from emulsified asphalts.

R.Marley, LLC is convening a public meeting on October 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Convention Center (3031 Hwy 180) where we will give a brief presentation of the status of the cleanup efforts and field questions for the public. We will also have some "Frequently Asked Questions" with answers to hand out.

I will continue to provide this kind of update at least once a day for the duration of the cleanup operation.

Thank you for your interest and attention to this important matter. The community involvement is inspiring. R.Marley, LLC reiterates its commitment to conducting this cleanup quickly, effectively, safely, and to the satisfaction of relevant government entities. We will be there every day until it is completed. Please reach out to me or our on-site coordinator any time if you have questions, concerns, or suggestions.