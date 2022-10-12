By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session September 26, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

The board approved the work session agenda.

Greg Howell, director of professional learning with Cognia gave the board a presentation concerning the data received from the tests taken at the end of the last school year. He made the statement he had not come to represent the assessment but to represent the data. As a former teacher he said they had not known how to use this data.

No one assessment covers everything, he said. Everyone has a role in this data and how it can be used. The role includes legislators, educators, boards, parents, policy makers and students. The data helps understand the student but not as an individual.

The system will be a three-fold assessment, formative, interim and summative. Howell said they had to get past the negative connotation of this just being a test. This is a way to collect evidence to make informed decisions. Its purpose has been based on data needs and to check individual student understanding. It evaluates instructional effectiveness and measures a student's learning. This will also fulfill accountability requirements. The data will help make decisions about programs to help the student achievement. "This can be huge in getting the information you need and want."

"The baseline data is just a snapshot of your students' level and your level," he said. "Ideally when this is done again at the end of the year you will see growth."

Howell showed the different ways to look at the same data and get different information. He went through at length explaining how to read the data to get the information wanted. He reminded the board that this is just one day in the student's life.

He asked the board if they had any questions.

Diaz said she didn't have a question but a comment. This information will be huge in helping the students and staff. The kids are hit with a lot of testing, and it has gotten a bad name. In the past it had been made goal-oriented, which made it have a negative connotation, and it backfired. This test will show what the school had been missing in the teaching aspect, while not making the student feel incompetent.

Montenegro wanted to know who would be helping to understand the verbiage. Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, explained to the board how they would do that. Hawkins went over all the steps that would be used to move forward and added that West Ed would also be available to help support.

Howell said they had to model the academic language appropriately and make sure the students understood it.

Diaz asked if all this information had been disseminated to the teachers. Barris told the board it would be part of the current training. She said many of the teachers had been going in and learning this information on their own.

The work session adjourned.

Regular meeting

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting September 26, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The pledge of allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting on August 15, 2022, finance meeting on August 11, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Silver Consolidated Schools presented NMDOT (New Mexico Department of Transportation), specifically the local crews, a plaque. The plaque had been for them getting out right away and fixing the roads after the flooding and breach of the bridge to Cliff and Gila, so the schools would be minimally affected. Hawkins said Freeport McMoRan had opened roads to help the local DOT crews got it done in three days. He told them all they had been very appreciative of the hard work it had taken. NMDOT District 1 Engineer Trent Dolittle was there to receive the plaque and commented it had not been him, but he had a great crew. The crew attended, and he introduced them all. He said the community had really come together to make it all happen and had even brought the crew food. Dolittle said in his ten years in this job he had never seen anything like it. He wanted to add that this was what these people do every day. He also added that they had not completely finished out there and would be working to shore up better and hopefully avoid the problem again. The board provided dinner for all the crew members that attended.

Dottie Pfeifer, secretary of the Kiwanis Club, addressed the board with the student of the month recipients. Each student received a certificate, bumper sticker, pin, and Sonic gift card. This months recipients were Aubrey McCauley from Cliff High School, Hezekiah Carrasco from La Plata Middle School, and Allen Mehling from Silver High School.

The students that attended the FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) nationals were recognized. The competition had been held in San Diego, California. It had been not only a competition but a conference. The students had the chance to take advantage of a lot of training being offered. Each of the students that attended spoke to the board and thanked them.

[Editor's Note: The Beat tried hard to get the names of those students who were recognized but did not get return emails or phone calls. If anyone knows the names of the students, please let us know.]

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) gave the board an update on how the bargaining was going. They had met the previous week with all the presidents in the state. They talked about the challenges faced by each location. She spoke about the 3 percent raise but the 6 percent increase in insurance and how that had made a lot of teachers really upset. She went on to talk about the push to get the legislature to do an 80/20 split, meaning that the district pays 80 percent and the teacher pay 20 percent. They had sent out a survey and got results back very quickly. She said next month they would all meet in Albuquerque to discuss the issue further. Hawkins said regarding the 80/20 they would look to the legislature to fund that fully and continually. Carrico said currently they had looked for a legislator to carry the bill. Diaz said they needed to all come together to make sure it gets funded consistently.

Superintendent

Hawkins addressed several things for the board.

The district had received new covid guidelines in August. He went over all the new recommendations. Diaz wanted some clarifications on some of it and Hawkins will get that information.

Dr. Butler with Studor will be in Silver City at the end of the month to develop goal setting. She will address the board at the next meeting in October. The board will be kept up to date with how the plan has progressed. Hawkins said they had partnered with a few local churches for mentoring and addressing stress. This will give the district another layer of social and emotional support. Luis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had trained with the people that would be involved to assure they are aware of all the protocols. The volunteers will work with the middle school and high school. He added they would not be here to proselytize. Hawkins said PFLAG (Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) had also reached out and offered counseling for students and parents.

Alvarez addressed the board with the personnel report. He had provided them a copy of the report. He said they had three openings that would be filled shortly, one they had been waiting for acceptance, one in the interview process and one had been hired. When these people came on, they would be at 98.7 percent staffed.

He gave them a report on how the reunification drill had gone earlier in the month. They did the drill using just administration for students from Silver and Cobre to see where the problems would happen and the time the process took. The meeting point chosen had been the convention center. The police, sheriff and state police also participated. He said homeland security had also been there to time the routes. Technology had been a huge part of the process, and he thanked Benjamin Potts for doing a great job getting them lined out properly. Silver had taken 15 computers and Cobre had taken 8 computers that all had to be hooked up and running together. That part had been done to make sure they would have the bandwidth needed for and actual event. They had been timed at 8 minutes and 34 seconds to go through the whole process and the target had been 15 minutes. Alvarez explained the whole process and asked if they had any questions.

McMillan asked if all the students had IDs and Alvarez said they had been working on that.

Barris addressed the board concerning enrollment. She started by comparing this year at this time with last year at this time. They had lost 25 students. She added that every Friday they have an update on enrolment.

Michelle McCain, director of finance, only had one thing to report to the board. They had been told part of the problem with getting substitutes had to do with not getting paid weekly. She said they had been in the process of setting up the system to pay them weekly.

Board of education

The finance sub-committee met, and talked about the raises, RFP (request for proposal) process and how it ranked the proposals received.

Flores gave the threat assessment report. He said they had met and talked about alternative locations for the reunification plan. WNMU (Western New Mexico University) had been brought up as an alternative. Flores said he remained an advocate for armed security guards. It has proven to be far more effective and gave the board actual incidents as examples. He said they had asked every school to do an assessment of their school's needs. He commented that Sixth Street had a great system in place.

Board president

Montenegro told the board that in the packet they received was a reasonable notice to the public concerning meeting dates and asked if they had any questions and no one did.

She commented on all the great things happing, football, cheerleaders, etc.

Diaz said "the latest and greatest covid booster was out." The newest covers more variants. "The vaccination is important, and I encourage everyone to get it." She went on to say if you do not, be responsible. She thanked the DOT for getting the roads fixed so quickly. She thanked the students for all the food they had prepared for them for dinner. Diaz also thanked Howell for his presentation and explanation of the data from the testing done in the spring. She had also been excited about the school having salad bars now. It sets early healthy eating habits.

Cohn thanked the DOT for the quick response of fixing the roads after the flooding. He commented on how the school spirit seemed to be up and they had high energy at the games. That has a lot to do with the leaders in the school. He then thanked the students for dinner.

McMillan said it had been great to be back to a normal year after all the covid issues in the past. Even though the start to the new school year had some hiccups like the roads being washed out it still has been good. He also thanked the students for the meal.

Flores agreed with all the previous comments made by the board. He did want to touch on something he saw. He had driven behind the high school between La Plata and said he had been used to seeing a lot of weeds. This time he went back there and found the custodian, Tony Fuentes, pulling weeds. He said he had never seen that done before. He thanked DOT for their quick response to fixing the flooded roads. Flores said he had been very happy to see Principal Smith (Silver High School) bringing back pep rallies. More than anything he wanted to thank the teachers for their hard work and going above and beyond. He said they sometimes have to deal with bad situations.

Public comments none currently.

The board approved all the checks, budget adjustments, awards and donations requested by McCain. The checks totaled $1,359,213.51. The budget adjustments had to do with the awards. Harrison Schmidt had been awarded $183,976 for the low-income family index and Sixth Street had received $54,930 for the same thing. Ed Fellows stipend for teachers in the program was $1,000 a month. General Obligation funding for the library $24,186 initially but some income had been overstated so they asked for $1,148 returned.

In the past they had received $130,000 for covid testing and this year had only received $360 so more funding would be looked for.

The board approved the RFP for Soliant Health LLC as the school psychologist.

The board approved a list of donations.

Edward Jones - $500 football at La Plata

Elks Lodge #413 - $500 staff recognitions and incentives

Albertsons - $1,000 Silver High pep club

Edward Jones - $750 Silver High sports – non-specific

Michael and Tammy Windsor - $1,000 Silver High FFA

Silver City Lodge 1718 - $1,000 Silver High football

Freeport McMoRan - $10,000 team sponsorships 2022 social

Cohn asked if thank you cards would be sent for these donations and Hawkins said yes.

Transportation did not have anything to report but Alvarez thanked Victor Oaxaca for all his help

The board approved the ratification of all the new covid guidelines.

The board approved the resolution to establish reasonable notice to the public of all public meetings of the board of education of Silver Consolodated Schools.

Public comments none currently.

Flores wanted to add he had gone to the county fair and wanted to congratulate all of the participants that made the sale. He said he had some great interactions with some of the students.

Next meeting and work session will be October 24, 2022

The board went into executive session.

The board returned to open session and reported no decisions had been made.

Adjourned