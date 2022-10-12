Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
GRMC Daisy Award 2022
GRMC CNO Melanie Vigil recognizes the nominees for this year's Daisy Award
The nominees for this year's GRMC Daisy Award for nurses who go above and beyond.
This year's recipient of the Daisy Award, Jennifer Thurnherr with CNO Melanie Vigil
RN Thurnherr holds up the statue, carved in Zimbabwe, that each Daisy awardee received.
Nursing Department Administrative Assistant Danielle Liengang and CNO Melanie Vigil hold the Daisy banner with Daisy Awardee Jennifer Thurnherr, RN, standing behind it.
Homemade, beautiful Daisy cookies.
Traditionally, cinnamon buns are served at Daisy award events.
Gila Regional Medical Center hosted the Daisy award ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the center courtyard.
Seven nurses were nominated, with the awardee Jennifer Thurnherr receiving three letters of nomination from families of patients she cared for.
The annual award given out in more than 5,000 medical facilities throughout the world honor a nurse in each facility for their compassionate care of patients that goes above and beyond.
To read the history of the DAISY Foundation, how it was named and why it was founded, visit: https://www.daisyfoundation.org/about.