[Editor's Note: Because this author didn't put it on her calendar, she forgot to attend and wrote this from the recording.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Water Commission Chair Alex Brown, Silver City manager, called the meeting of the Grant County Water Commission to order on Sept. 13, 2022.

Olga Morales of the Rural Community Assistance Association had told the members of the commission at the previous meeting that she would work on a revised joint-powers agreement for the organization. She presented some examples. "The direction was to bring powers to the entity, while retaining municipal control of each town's water system.

Randy Ellison of Freeport McMoRan said there was uncertainty among the agencies. "The first thing we did was remind ourselves of the purpose of the commission and its efforts. The purpose is to ensure primary and secondary water sources to the municipalities."

He showed a map with the current pipelines and the proposed pipelines.

"Each municipality will have its own water system, with no system overpowering the other," Ellison continued. "The regional entity would operate and maintain the secondary water sources, with revenue from the taps and municipalities to pay for maintenance. One big concern was creating a new regional entity. The municipalities already have the manpower and equipment for their water systems. There is still a lot of detail work to go, including engineering work."

Browne said it came down to the basics. "Everyone would be treated equally, and we would keep the regional entity as inexpensive as possible. Each municipality would be contracted to manage their own position. The intent is to be fair. The only change is it adds another source of water and for the municipality to pay for that use if required. It would be a secondary source for most, except it would be the primary source for Hurley. The water will go both ways away from Hurley and toward Hurley."

Morales said Ellison and Brown set the stage very well. Most of the language in the draft came from an agreement between Las Cruces and Santa Teresa, she said, with some language from another system agreement. "I would like feedback on this draft, especially on how to manage the operation, how to pay for it and how it will operate. The JPA language is designed to give you all that as a separate entity. It will be complementary and to strengthen the current JPA. It will be an amendment to the original JPA to add implementation The way it is written in New Mexico statute, it would operate under the lowest powers, and if the mutual domestic water associations become a part of the entity, they can participate and pay, but they cannot issue bonds."

Browne said because the municipalities connect their own systems with one another, Hanover would be under Bayard. "When we get the final design of the regional system, those decisions will be made. The transmission line will go from wells to booster pumps, so, for instance, Hanover will get water from one of the municipalities and would not be a separate entity."

Morales said the language in the JPA she proposed would fit that scenario.

Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch, who previously had questions about a separate entity, said this language seemed OK to him.

Brown noted that each municipality and the county would have to take the draft language to each attorney.

County Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the fee would be based on the number of connections. "The county has no connections, so it has no revenue."

Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce said, he, too, had that question. "We're not in the water system, but we may have to support some of the costs. We're looking at it in a support role."

Morales said one solution would be for the county to commit to debt and to frame the contracts with the mutual domestics.

Brown said: "As we get farther down the road, we may say to the county: 'See you later.'"

Morales asked if the entity might consider having a rotating mutual domestic member. "You need at least 5 members, and there are only four municipalities."

Brown said: "Not at this point."

Santa Clara Administrator Sheila Hudman asked: "If we do a bond issue, the payments will come out of property taxes, right?"

Brown said: "No, this would be an operational bond."

Morales said: "If you don't need a bond, you can take out the county."

Hudman asked if the county could be a non-voting member, and Brown said they didn't have enough information at this point to make those decisions. "I want to leave all the options on the table."

An unnamed meeting participant asked about those who pay Silver City for their water supply. "Would there be another fee to the city?"

Alan Berg of the Tyrone Water and Wastewater Association said he had heard nothing about Tyrone in the conversations. "We're trying to develop new funding sources. We're an appendage of Silver City. Right now, the line from Silver City stops at Tyrone. A loop system back to the Mining District is a potential and may be something to have in the preliminary engineering report. We've always wanted a loop, so we're not an appendage. Are we excluded from the JPA because we get our water from Silver City?"

Brown said each entity has to maintain its own system. "You are a member by proxy through us. The reason you are here is if there is a potential to enhance your own system. We want to comply with all entities' needs."

Berg noted: "We are new to this group. Pardon our naivete."

Brown said everyone has to be there to learn the ins and outs of the group.

"We'll get you caught up," Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director, said.

Morales said if the JPA were approved, it would have to go through the various entities' attorneys. "I wasn't sure if you wanted termination language. Do you?"

Brown said he wants it because he believes it's good to prepare for every situation. "If we take on debt, those in the entity have to be responsible for their portion if they leave. My hope is that we don't have to take on debt. Right now, there's a lot of money available, if we act immediately."

A man in the group asked if this is a 40-year regional water plan.

Brown said he didn't know if they would need that. "When we make the commitment to an actual program, then we have to make a decision on if we need a 40-year water plan."

Morales said it needs to be in the amendment that they may need such a plan.

Brown said he hoped every entity could have its attorney look at the draft language before the next meeting. "I want the information in the minutes, so the public knows where we are going. The next step is that Olga will get the draft to us and we to our attorneys, so we can iron it out next meeting. Stantec will get with Anthony Gutierrez (of Stantec) to discuss the PER. We have to make sure we're prepared when funding is available."

Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens said Hurley wants a long-term water system for today and the future. "It is a complex system that some may not agree with. Freeport gave us water rights for us and for whomever else needs it, so all the communities can benefit without impacting any of the other communities. I want you to understand that Hurley is wishing for a long-term solution to the problem of water and for the benefit of growth and benefit for all the county and we will do whatever we need to do as long as I'm mayor to make that happen."

Under public input, a man (Gilbert ?) said Hanover was started by his grandfather. "We asked Turnerville and Vanadium if they wanted to join this group, but they said no, because they have their own water source. It was going in the right direction, but then they decided to put water tanks at Vanadium, but had breakages at the intersection. Why not put a tank in Hanover? Turnerville and Vanadium had water, but Hanover didn't. Hanover is being left out. Maybe this isn't the right approach?"

Brown said: "We understand what you're thinking, but if we follow the map, you will have two sources of water—Bayard and Santa Clara. Everybody will be treated the same and I mean mutual domestic water associations, too. Actually, you will have three sources, your own, Bayard and Santa Clara."

Lucero said Hanover's needs are part of the PER (preliminary engineering report). "Some of that plan is already done. We will be updating the plan."

Brown asked the man to stay involved in the group. He also noted that Silver City already has a 40-year plan.

Stevens assured the man from Hanover: "The town of Hurley wishes to have a satisfactory program for everyone, which includes you guys. I think part of the difficulty is that this is a different scenario for the benefit of all and exclusion is not acceptable. You will be included fairly."

Brown reiterated that everyone will be treated equally. "When we get to the point of drilling wells, each of us has our own hydrology and we have to make sure there is enough water for all of us."

The man noted that a water line is expensive. "If we can't get the money, we may have to get a bond. We can't exclude the county."

Brown said: "That's why we don't want to add many what ifs until we get to making a decision and know what will be required of each of us."

Morales made the suggestion to have an advisory board.

Brown said as they get into the PER, "it might be good to get specific information."

He asked for any member input. Lucero said the fund guidance for a project ssuch as this one would be released in October.

Hudman asked if bylaws were needed.

Morales said the bylaws didn't have to be done right away. "It's best to figure out what the entity is going to look like. I will assign a member of my staff to your group, as I move into a different job in Washington D.C."

The next meeting is to be determined.