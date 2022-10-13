[Editor's Note: Apologies for not getting to more galleries, but this photographer had four events to cover downtown on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the off and on rain.]
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Weekend at the Galleries 100822
Donna Gianoulis visits with Mary O'Loughlin, who works at Blue Dome Gallery
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Weekend-at-the-Galleries-100822/IMG_5461.jpg
Another view of Blue Dome Gallery, where a tall carved owl watches over what's happening.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Weekend-at-the-Galleries-100822/IMG_5462.jpg
Tarin Cardamone of Tombstone Gallery in Sierra Vista, AZ, visits with Lois Duffy, owner of Lois Duffy Art, at the gallery.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Weekend-at-the-Galleries-100822/IMG_5464.jpg
Greg Smith and Sandy Lang check out Hosanna Eilert's work at Wild West Weaving.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Weekend-at-the-Galleries-100822/IMG_5469.jpg
Diana Ingalls Leyba poses by her work, "The River," at her gallery at her Diana Ingalls Leyba Studio and Gallery
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Weekend-at-the-Galleries-100822/IMG_5549.jpg
On an exceedingly busy Saturday downtown in Silver City, one of the events going on was the annual Silver City Art Association 2022 Red Dot Weekend at the Galleries. These photos are from four of the 12 galleries featured.