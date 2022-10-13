Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fiber Arts Festival 100822
Southwest Women's Fiber Arts Collective put on the Holiday Fiber Arts Sale on Oct. 8, 2022
Marcia Tinker, an organizer of the event, with her work.
Kathy Eaton rubbing and forming a felted ball as part of a workshop
Blythe Whitely with some of her kids' T-shirt designs.
Kathy Cole with her quilting
Kelly Johnson with her quilts, hand-stitched leather wallets and other items
Rosanne Juergens and Theresa Meehan, in the midst of quilts
Sam Lew shows his artist wife, Marti Lew's pumpkins. Marti was doing a demonstration
Tanya Carroccio of Phoenix, formerly of Silver City, likes the basket she bought, as Wendy Graves looks on, and the artist Lisa Rush answers a question.
Susan Allen with her quilts
LuAnn Kilday working on her fiber weaving
Liza Kuerker knitting
Elliot Price and Phillemore Howard chat about her handwoven towels, runners and pot holders.
Carol Mills shows her rugs to Jennifer Headtke
Linda Ewers sells one of her fabric items to Theresa Meehan
Kristi Smith and Meghann Dallin sell something to Tanya Carroccio
Donna Flennikin rearranges some of her jewelry items
George Thompson with one of his handmade wood weaving tools
Brenda Holzinger of the Silver City Tie Dye Company and Ceci McNicoll
Mia Kalish with Joe's Room Quilts
Annette Buckley creates tiny felted art
Charmeine Wait, one of the festival organizers, weaves
The Southwest Women's Fiber Arts Collective held its annual holiday sale in the Murray Hotel ballroom on Saturday, October 8, 2022. About 25 vendors were on hand with the handmade items from quilts to felt to weavings to baskets and so much more.