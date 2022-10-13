Today R. Marley deployed 16 contract and four R.Marley workers, the first of whom were on-site by 7:30 a.m. Some of the R. Marley folks had to leave early to attend a daily government agency briefing, but a contingent stayed until about 5 or so. They begin gathering up bags and moving up to the road at about 4 p.m.
Retrieval continues to proceed at a decent pace, with a total of 350 linear yards of drainage thoroughly cleaned, and the entire 920 yards or so of affected area having the most significant spilled material removed. We still estimate this phase of cleanup (the initial removal) will be complete on or before October 18. As discussed in previous updates, this initial removal will be followed by a quality control action where the affected area is inspected and a determination made as to whether or not further removal efforts are needed and practicable.