Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Due to inclement weather, the steamroller press activity was moved inside the Future Forge facility. Helper are placing the inked template
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5528.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Carefully placing the paper on top of the inked artwork
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5532.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Motioning the steamroller, driven by Billy Colins, over the padded print paper making contact with the ink
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5534.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Carefully peeling the print from the inked template
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5543.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Unveiled
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5546.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Inside the large space at The Hub where the Print Fiesta moved from the wet Makers' Market area.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5551.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Dustin Hamman made none of these prints, but represents the Artist Cooperative
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5553.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Some of the steamroller prints from past years.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5555.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
More prints from past years
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5556.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
An unnamed visitor checking out print cards.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5560.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Small framed prints
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5561.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
So many prints to check out
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5562.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Inside another space at The Hub, with more print makers and organizations
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5564.jpg
Southwest Print Fiesta 100822
Silver City Gallery-Studio Association had a booth
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Southwest-Print-Fiesta-100822/IMG_5565.jpg
The Southwest Print Fiesta planned to set up at the Makers' Market at the MainStreet Plaza for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, so that the steamroller press activity could take place and vendors could set up with their prints and print materials. However, Mother Nature had a different plan. With pouring rain overnight and into the morning, organizers scrambled to find other venues. Future Forge came through to offer its garage for the steamroller press, and two vacant spaces at The Hub quickly filled up with booths, vendors, organizations and plenty of room for all the demonstrations, workshops and other activities.