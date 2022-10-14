Today R. Marley focused on conducting the more detailed and thorough retrieval in the remaining 570 or so linear yards of drainage that had not had such treatment before today. The four R. Marley workers performed this work led by the on-site coordinator. This work began at 7:30 a.m. this morning. Contract laborers were not deployed today; we're working on this unforeseen circumstance. As is usual, the on-site coordinator had to leave early to attend a daily government agency briefing, with a contingent staying on until about 5 or so to gather up bags and move them up to the road and to the roll-off bin at about 4 p.m.
Retrieval will slow down considerably going forward as the most easily removable accumulations of spilled product have already been retrieved from the entire 920 yards of immediately affected drainage, with the exception of the top sections closest to the release site. The work now is centered on this upper area, and smeared rocks, particles tied up with pine needles and woody debris, product in sediment near the release site, product in nooks and crannies, and small particles. A total of 500 linear yards of drainage has been thoroughly cleaned. We still estimate the current phase of cleanup (the initial removal) will be complete by October 18. As discussed in previous updates, this initial removal will be followed by a quality control action where the affected area is inspected and a determination made as to whether or not further removal efforts are needed and practicable. We expect that task to be conducted next week.