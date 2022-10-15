Today R. Marley split its focus between conducting the more detailed and thorough retrieval in the remaining 420 or so linear yards of drainage that had not had such treatment before today, and the release area closer to SH15 where there are still larger masses of spilled product, some of which may already be obscured by sediment. The four R. Marley workers along with volunteers performed this work led by the on-site coordinator. This work began at 7:40 a.m. this morning. Contract laborers were not deployed today; we're working on this unforeseen circumstance, and expect for them to return Monday. As is usual, the on-site coordinator had to leave early to attend a daily government agency briefing, with a contingent staying on until about 5 or so to gather up bags and move them up to the road and to the roll-off bin at about 4 p.m.

As discussed yesterday, the work now is centered on the release area near the road, and other areas with smeared rocks, particles tied up with pine needles and woody debris, product in sediment (especially near the release site), product in nooks and crannies, and small particles throughout the affected area. We are probably past the point of cleaning up mostly spilled product with some forest resources adhered to it, and now removing mostly forest resources with some spilled product entangled in it. We're seeing that most of the spilled product recovered now comes with a significant amount (>50% estimate) of forest resources (e.g., sediment, rock, and forest litter such as pine needles and small branches).

A total of approximately 600 to 700 linear yards of drainage has been thoroughly cleaned. With the water receding today, more spilled product is visible and retrievable. Our previous estimate of October 18 still holds, depending on the weather event that's supposed to arrive this evening. R. Marley folks are therefore inspecting and if necessary fortifying the check dams this evening in anticipation of more flow over the next few days.