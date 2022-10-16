[Editor’s Note: This is part 1 of a series of articles on a special meeting of the Grant County Commission on Sept. 20, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Several people spoke during public input at the special meeting of the Grant County Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

The first was Carol Ann Fugagli, who said she had been following the controversy about Wildlife Services and said the taking of any life is wrong.

She noted the Gila National Forest has a wide biodiversity, but “we’re in the midst of a biodiversity crisis. 90 percent of the biodiversity is humans, pets and livestock,” she alleged. She also said 2024 is the centennial of the first wilderness, the Gila Wilderness. “How can it be a wilderness without wildness?”

On the issue of Wildlife Services, Fugagli said non-lethal means must be the priority. “We are a land of mixed beauty and diversity. I respectfully request that you do not renew the contract with Wildlife Services.”

Glenn Griffin, who has continued to be an outspoken critic of Wildlife Service, complained that this meeting with the contract on the agenda had had little notice. “The contract should not be renewed. I know you prioritized non-lethal in the contract last year, but Wildlife Services went rogue, and no non-lethal measures were used,” he alleged. “The contract requires thousands of dollars of taxpayer funding, while letting ranchers slide. Maybe there should be an oversight committee with one commissioner who is pro-wildlife and one-rancher. You must not renew the contract without self-reporting what the agency does. No more hiding locations of where the services are used. No M44s on public land. No reports, no contract, and fines for non-compliance with the contract.”

Candace Breen-Lee said she had attended the meeting when the commissioners voted against renewing the contract and wondered why it was on the agenda again. “Can the issues be addressed by the Sheriff’s Department and Game and Fish? There is no reason to pay someone.”

April Lee said she also opposed the Wildlife Services contract renewal. “It’s so frustrating to see you comfortable with spending public funding to indiscriminately kill wildlife.”

[Editor’s Note: A vote on the contract came up later in the meeting.]

The first presentation of the meeting came from Hidalgo Medical Services Chief Executive Officer Dan Otero. He gave a quick recap, noting that HMS is a federally qualified health center, which receives funding from the Health Resources Service Administration.

“For the big picture, we are trying to get through the transition post-pandemic,” Otero said. “We have several physician openings. We received a lot of federal funding for expanding our services and enhancing the services we have. We have grown from 240 employees to 280, but we have more than 60 open positions. One of our core services, the family residency program, closed due to the lack of qualified faculty to run it. We’re working on accreditation, and we’re recruiting nationally. We had six residents over the first two years of the program. The four here did open up the capacity for additional medical providers. We have space for 20 primary care providers. We have 20 openings in medical care. We have four openings in behavioral health. There is a national shortage of behavioral health providers. In the dental department, we have been recruiting for two more dentists.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked about what positions were open.

Otero said they include therapists, peer support and counselors. “It’s a priority for the federal government.”

He also presented the report for Behavioral Health Director Dr. Teresa Arizaga, who was unable to attend. “We are doing everything possible for opening the triage center that closed in the fall of 2020. The state is working on a model for the center. We also want a compassionate care center, where we could be able to put providers on call. We also have plans to combine the outpatient services with the compassionate care center. We could have a 14-day facility for treatment of behavioral health issues”

The next presentation came from the Grant County Community Health Council, with Co-Chair Evangeline Zamora giving the report. She also introduced Valerie Kling, who is the newly selected coordinator. “We received junior legislative money, and we are working to develop a survey on the needs of the homeless. We hope to take it to phase 2 to address these needs and to reduce harm through needle disposal We are assessing needs and want to develop more materials to make people aware of our presence. People need information on local resources.”

Kling said she is also a network leader and a director with the Center for Health Innovations. “We are in the process of capacity building in behavioral health. We have a huge need in Grant County. My role is to collaborate with the community and health care groups to address behavioral health and mental health resources, including substance abuse. The health council serves as a catalyst to identify key providers and to decrease the silos and increase information sharing. I broke down the key partners in the different resources. I want to let you know that we are working on these issues, including the unhoused individuals who need restrooms and hygiene. We will offer a small incentive to get them to take the survey.”

Browne said he had a question on the survey, “which I think is incredibly important. If it focuses on the needs and challenges of homelessness, you need questions on how they became homeless and their sources of origin. I hear that they are coming here for services.”

Kling said it is important to have input from their partners. “We have to be careful how to phrase the questions. We’re not going to solve the issue overnight. I want to make it a happier community overall.”

New business addressed a request from HMS for an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocation for $9,900.

Ponce noted that HMS had until the end of the month to pay the amount, or the services of the resource directory for struggling families would be stopped. The amount will pay for one-third the costs. The contract calls for one-third to come from the Robert Wood Johnson grant, one-third from HMS and one-third from the county

County Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs noted that the $9,900 pays for 12 months of app usage.

Edwards said it was an important resource for the community. “I would like to see us support this. The costs include the sharing of data collection and updates within 24 hours”

Otero echoed the importance of the app, with the resources being incredibly valuable.

Commissioners approved the amount going toward a one-year contract.

Otero said the app is being watched by the state. “We believe this is the best application out there. It helps the state decide on a single provider for the service.”

Salas confirmed that the purpose of the application is to contact people with resources.

Otero agreed, and he said it offers resources for many different programs, including housing and needed help. “Put the keyword help on a phone, and it brings up the application and resources. It drills into what is nearby, but also offers a combination of federal and state resources.”

The next article will continue with the agenda and get into agreements.