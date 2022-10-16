[Editor's Note: This is part 2 and the final of a series of articles on this special meeting of the Grant County Commission on Sept. 20, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Under the agenda item titled agreements at the Grant County Commission special meeting on Sept. 20, 2022, the first agreement under consideration was the work and financial plan with the US. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Service Wildlife Services for the Integrated Wildlife Damage Management Program for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $26,500.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said some of the commissioners have received phone calls from people who have complained about losing the needed services. "Yes, it costs the county to provide these services, but at the end of the day, we are still getting requests from residents who need the services provided by Wildlife Services."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards also echoed having received concerns from residents who can't get the services. She noted that for some other entity to set up such services would cost around $250,000 for the program and training. "Until we have some Plan B to provide services, we should build our relationship with Wildlife Services ao continue their services."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas moved to accept the contract, and District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings seconded it

During discussion on the motion, Billings said: "In respect to constituents calling me with concerns, I have had several. I will read one of them."

He said it came from a beekeeper. She has 15-25 hives and sells bees and honey. She said her problems started in 2020. Even though she has an electronic fence around the area where the hives are, a bear got into the yard beyond the fence. She called Game and Fish, but the agency doesn't address such issues and told her to call Wildlife Services. Game and Fish did send a baited trap, but the bear continued to come and could not be trapped. She noted in her concern that one hive can have as much as 120 pounds of honey and bees. "We are a small operation and we're looking at losing our entire business." She said the federal agency finally got to her property, after she was placed on a waiting list. "Please vote to support this service," her letter concluded.

Billings also talked about a lady whose house was badly damaged by a woodpecker problem. "I am in favor or renewing this contract," he said.

Salas said he has had many conversations pro and con. "It's not just for ranchers. A mountain lion was seen near Silver Scholls and another lion in Bayard. I know it's hard to think about wildlife being destroyed, but wildlife is coming into our back yards. I want to respect the vote that was done previously, but two of us were not present, and we do have to address needs." He noted that reporting had been a major bone of contention. "We need to receive reports as requested in the contract."

Ponce said he has had conversations with Mr. Fajardo, who runs the Las Cruces office of APHIS. "I told him the problem with the reporting. He has sent out more detailed reporting, in spite of a new system. I told him we want the continued detailed reporting."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he had zero problem with the issue coming up again. "We had two commissioners absent the day we voted. It seems to me anytime someone is not here, we should wait or table it. I do have a problem with renewing the contract. 1)

Accountabililty. The problem in New Mexico, it was revealed by APHIS that some lied about what they were doing. Some agents also worked as hunting guides. That did not happen in Grant County. 2) No one from the agency has come to our meeting. Also, is it worth $26,500? That could be used for road maintenance. I also wonder if it's a service for the government to address. A vehicle collision with a deer leaves a deer carcass. As for the woodpecker damage, perhaps another type of house siding is better. Woodpeckers manage grub damage in orchards. 3) She has to call for help every year for woodpecker damage. If skunks and coyotes that are part of a stable population are taken out, others will move in. Human habits are slow to change. We should be living in harmony with nature. We have disappearing wildlife. Four percent of mammals are half in the ocean and half on land, but the other 96 percent are humans, pets and livestock. The rate of extinction is accelerating rapidly, with 500 species that have disappeared over the past century. Half of all bird species are disappearing. The decline of insects continues The population of fish has declined 75 percent since 1907. Marine life, the fish that people eat are in decline. So why are we putting in $26,500 of county funding and $75,000 of federal funding? That's a lot. I want to take a stand now so as not to pass this, although I am open to removing lethality from this contract."

Ponce said: "We're always talking about Montana and Utah. We want to hear the statistics from Grant County, which I would like to see. This issue is one of our most controversial things we address every year. It always creeps up on us every year. Coyote contests are still happening, even though the state passed a ban, because there is no enforcement. My thing as a commissioner is to provide services. I could take care of a skunk, for instance, but is that the right thing to do? No! We need to get input from people on how to improve the contract or on how to deal with the issues. We have to hold Wildlife Services accountable."

Billings said he wanted to answer a few concerns. "First, Mr. Jones has attended our meetings, and Mr. Fajardo is here today. Mr. Fajardo told me that M44s are not used on public land. When a mountain lion killed a man some years ago in Pinos Altos, Jones tracked the specific lion. When a mountain lion was keeping kids off the playground, Jones dealt with it and not indiscriminately. I agree that if coyotes are killed, they breed more and more just move in. Jones is very discriminating when targeting problem animals. I watched a coyote chasing a livestock. Jones does not believe in indiscriminate killing. In my lifetime, I see more javelina, bear and lions now than I did as a kid. I was an adult before I ever saw a javelina. A neighbor wanted Jones to kill a bear, but Jones told him to call off his dogs. He did and the bear left and didn't return."

Salas said he hoped reports on exactly what was done could be a solution.



Ponce said he and Commission Edwards had sat with Mr. Fajardo. "We have protected species. Wildlife Services has to get permission from Game and Fish before they can take lethal action. I would ask all commissioners to meet with Mr. Fajardo. We took M44s off public land. I think that decision should be made by the owners of private land."

Edwards said she wanted to say that in her 5 ½ years as a commissioner, "this is always the most difficult decision, and I agree that it always comes as a surprise. We don't spend time on how it can be different. I don't believe in killing animals, but I see the need for the services. In a rural community when you don't have commercial services to take care of issues, we have to rely on Wildlife Services. I will vote for renewal, but I will also commit to trying to determine if another solution is possible, so we can continue to work with Wildlife Services to provide no lethal services, if possible."

The vote to approve consisted of four ayes, and the one nay coming from Browne.

The next agreement concerns a junior bill appropriation agreement with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration for the maintenance of Bataan Memorial Park in the amount of $60,000.

Ponce said it would expand the maintenance of the park.

Planning Director Randy Hernandez said the purpose of the funding is broad and includes personnel and capital expenditures to keep up the park. "It is not for hiring, but it can offset some salaries. It is only valid through June 30, 2023."

Commissioners approved the allocation.

Under resolutions, a tabled resolution to join the Coalition of Sustainable Communities New Mexico was brought up.

Browne said the request is for the county to pay dues to the coalition to lobby on the county's behalf.

Ponce said the third item, helping to align the members with state policy, concerned him. "If we enter into this and they go after something we support that may not be what we want to agree with—I want that explained. I would like to have more information."

Billings said if the commissioners were to postpone the decision, he would save his comments.

The item was again tabled.

Under commissioner reports, Billings gave his comments. "Although I support alternative energy, and we have solar and therefore a negative power bill at our house, and I have supported Grant County's efforts to use renewable energy, after spending time on the organization's website, I see no reason to join. I see the need for all forms of energy to achieve energy affordability. I see no need to do away with oil and gas, as the coalition proposes. Energy is also needed for protection and transportation of our food supplies. The language 'rigorous lobbying to the Legislature on sustainable emergency and climate action' raises concerns. I look forward to owning an electric vehicle, but on other issues they support, I am not in favor of joining this group. California and New Mexico have gone too far. New Mexico is the third largest oil and gas producer in the county. More than 100,000 of our fellow New Mexicans are employed in the oil and gas industry. I read an article by Kaylee Ortiz, a pre-K teacher in Reserve, This is the best article I've been able to find on why oil and gas is needed for education. We need to protect the industry that pays for our children's education. And oil and gas is an industry that is key to American independence We don't want to end up like Europe. America produces cleaner oil and gas than any other country, driven by innovative technologies. To me signing on with this coalition is to oil and gas the same as GRIP (Gila Resources Information Project is to the copper industry in Grant County. I'm sure they see themselves as a watchdog group. I see both as a threat."

He read from the letter from Ortiz. She reported on the national "report card assessment," which said that New Mexico students only out-performed Alabama and Puerto Rico. "The state ranks 42nd on per-pupil spending. New Mexico could diversify its economy, but not by limiting oil and gas, where environmental restrictions are among the strictest. Education is where we can continue to benefit from the essential revenue oil and gas creates."

Salas said he's been a proponent of alternative energy sources. "I would like to see us expand our use of renewable energy. I've always had a negative view of oil companies. I think we're in a recession, and it's due to gluttonous people like they are to take as much money as they can out of our pockets. I wish our government could control that somehow. I also understand it is a primary economic driver of our state."

Browne said he wanted to make it clear that he was not speaking on behalf of the coalition. "We will hear from them again. But I want to focus on the comparison of GRIP to copper and climate change activists to oil and gas. There is a huge differentce. GRIP wants responsible mining. All of us think we need copper and I believe we need the jobs and the revenue, but the point is to do it in a responsible way. That is not about shutting down copper mining. Whereas, I strongly favor shutting down oil and gas. The world has a limited carbon budget. I love this idea that we produce oil and gas in an environmentally responsible way. That is just an oxymoron. You can't do that. Every time we burn fossil fuels you are removing the possibility of human survival. We are getting closer and closer to not having humans. You may think 200 years is too far away to be thinking about, but I don't. It takes that long for carbon to come back out of the atmosphere. It is laughable to say we produce these things environmentally responsibly. We are the highest in methane leakage in the country. Oil and gas has to stay in the ground if we are to survive. If we're going to die as a species, maybe we should be dying in a more comfortable way by producing it faster and killing ourselves faster in order to support education. I reject this cynical approach, but at least it makes sense. We can't control the Russians, but we can control this, and we can hope there is some technological solution. I'm not willing to go there. It's like someone offering you $100 a month to put methane in your house, knowing it will harm you and your grandchildren. That is not a trade-off in my mind. I hope you appreciate what I said about copper, because I do feel it is important. On the other hand, oil and gas really has to stay in the ground."

Ponce noted that everybody had good points and "I see the passion for what you believe." He said that on Wildlife Services, the commission has a lot of work to do. The contract needs to be revisited. "Yes, it is the most controversial. I would ask the commissioners to talk to Mr. Fajardo and come up with ideas, so we take into account what all our constituents have to say."

Interim County Manager Randy Villa gave on update on the flooding in the Cliff-Gila Valley. "We've been contacted by New Mexico Homeland Security. We are getting mailers out to the folks in the MImbres and the Cliff-Gila area, so they can get the information to reach out for help. We had a little bit of flooding at the Fairgrounds, with the fair happening this coming week. I'm in contact with the Maintenance and the Road Departments to make sure we can get out there. We're also working with the schools on the reunification project in case of emergencies [so that students and parents can be reunited]. And last, but not least, I ask you commissioners to promote the county bonds that will help fund facilities and roads."

Billings thanked Villa for getting county staff mobilized on the flooding.

Villa said everybody that can will be working on it.

The meeting adjourned.

For the previous article in this series, please visit: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/74703-grant-county-commission-holds-special-meeting-092022-part-1.