R. Marley focused today on the upper area near the release site, and on walking the entire drainage to retrieve all the bagged material. The four R. Marley workers along with volunteers performed this work led by the on-site coordinator. The on-site coordinator also conducted inspection and maintenance on the check dams which are functioning as designed. Work began at 9 a.m. this morning because of the inclement weather. The on-site coordinator suspended operations today at about 11:30 or so due to rain, slick surfaces, and generally unsafe work conditions. The weather only got worse throughout the day. He'll evaluate the situation tomorrow morning, but as of this writing it's not looking promising.

We are mostly past the point of cleaning up spilled product with some adhered forest resources, and now removing mostly forest resources with some spilled product entangled in it. One facet of our strategy to date has been to lightly touch the forest itself to minimize degradation of the drainage, using only light garden implements to more carefully remove spilled product. Because this causes considerable disruption to the drainage bottom and creates loose material, increased bedload during storm events, and bank instability, and the material itself is relatively physically and chemically inert when buried, we have been hesitant to alter the stream bed and banks to access spilled product. But many if not most of the remaining masses of product are exposed and removed only by digging through recently deposited sediment.

Today the relevant agencies suggested we nevertheless use heavier tools and a more aggressive approach, including removing rocks and sediment in the drainage bottom, to go after spilled product, including that which is buried. We will implement that suggestion beginning tomorrow (or whenever the rains let us resume work). The social trails are also becoming pretty well-established and in some cases heavily churned. We're looking at ways to restrict access points to minimize the number of these new trails.

Yesterday's total of approximately 600 to 700 linear yards of thoroughly cleaned drainage still holds due to the limited work conditions today and that rising water is obscuring the drainage bottom. When the weather cooperates more, the drainage flows less, and we get in there with heavier implements we'll revise our completion estimates.