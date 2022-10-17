R. Marley focused today on the banks because the drainage channel was inundated with a significant amount of flowing water all day. The four R. Marley workers performed this work led by the on-site coordinator, and despite the weather 16 bags of material (mostly forest litter with globs and tendrils of tar) were retrieved. There may have been volunteers today, but we didn't see them between 8 a.m. when we arrived and 12:15 p.m. when the on-site coordinator made the determination that there was too much water, the banks were too unstable, and too much damage was occurring just by walking around the drainage and the trails to the worksite. The coordinator also conducted inspection and maintenance on the check dams which are still functioning as designed, and deployed two more.
We'll get back up there tomorrow to assess weather and work area conditions, but high water restricts our ability to be effective.