Brent Steinberg, at left, and Jay Goats, at right, instructing kids how to use high pressure fire hose

Cyndy Clark demonstrating how to wrap a penetrating wound to kids from left, Luke, Philip, Clayton and Chayla Jenkins and mom Elena Jenkins

PAVFR main station and vehicles at the open house.

PAVFR rescue equipment on display at the open house.

The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue Open House held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, drew almost 100 visitors, according to Jennifer Olson, PAVFR public information officer. Fire trucks were pulled out of the old-West style fire station in PInos Altos and rigs were brought from the three substations, Wagon Wheel, LS Mesa, and Cottage San.

Volunteers taught children how to use fire extinguishers, how to spray water from hoses connected to a high-pressure fire hydrant, and how to care for wounds. Displays of PAVFR's capabilities included CPR, rope skills, and flammability of different types of fabric. Free hot dogs and hamburgers were enjoyed by many. So many, in fact, Olson stated, a grocery run had to be made halfway through the event to accommodate all the hungry attendees.

PAVFR Chief Ed Downard and Assistant Chief Lucy Whitmarsh fielded many inquiries and accepted applications from prospective volunteers.

A boot for donations filled with $578 for the nonprofit Friends of PAVFR.

Go to http://pavfr.org for information on joining the fire and rescue or making a donation, Olson said.

