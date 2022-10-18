Today R. Marley inspected and maintained check dams and retrieved some bank side material, but for the most part stood down to allow the ground to dry out and the runoff from the recent storms to recede. The on-site coordinator arrived at about 7:30 with the rest of the R. Marley team to inspect the site and check dams, which were functioning as designed. He noted in the morning the runoff hadn't receded much from yesterday, but began to by afternoon.
Tomorrow will be much like today; allowing the runoff to recede and the ground to further dry. Thursday through Saturday a crew of 12 or so will be back on-site, and we'll use shovels and similar heavier implements to move greater amounts of sediment and hopefully recently buried product. The focus will be on the uppermost 50 yards or so. I will begin a sampling campaign tomorrow that includes water, soil, and sediment samples in Jaybird Canyon and Meadow Creek.