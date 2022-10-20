Grant Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $285,000 grant last Friday by the New Mexico Soil and Water Commission for protecting farmland and private property at the mouth of Bear Creek.

Purpose to prevent floodwater from spilling over Bear Creek banks that has caused threats to humans, homes, infrastructure and farmland losses in the Gila Valley.

At risk are approximately 800 acres, two acequias and up to 15 farms that produce hay, cattle, fruit, chicken and eggs, goats and pigs, and other small scale farm products, providing for locally grown food for Grant county residents In the local farmers' markets.

The acequias and farmers have been diligently doing flood prevention projects since the early 1940s.

Don and Linda Stailey have been instrumental in the past efforts to contain floodwater runoff, as well as initiating the current efforts to pull together partners with the Grant SWCD, including Gila Farm Community Ditch and Fort West Community Ditch, Gila Basin Irrigation Commission, Grant County Extension Service, Freeport McMiRan, U Bar Ranch and Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The flood protection project will reconstruct the current sections of the protected berms; build sections of chain-link/filter prevent fence and plant native trees and shrubs along the stream banks to further protect the adjoining farmland, infrastructure and multiple homes that are in the pathway of floods.