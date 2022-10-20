Today R. Marley had a crew of 10 workers plus the on-site coordinator. The workers arrived at 7:30 and focused on retrieving rocks and cobbles with visible tar on them, and on using shovels to remove sediment and tar material. R. Marley deployed screen stands to sift through shovelled sediment in an effort to make retrieval more efficient. Agency observers seemed to have a positive view of this strategy. We continued to prioritize the upper 50 feet or so of the affected area, but worked throughout the immediately affected area (920 yards) during the day. The rocks were put in a pick-up sized dump trailer that arrived this afternoon. The on-site coordinator also inspected and maintained check dams today, which were functioning as designed. R. Marley posted some signs today informing passersby that the area is a work zone, that remediation and reclamation efforts are ongoing, and that they may contact James Bearzi if they have questions, comments, or want further information.
R. Marley found out just an hour or so ago that a laborer crew will be unavailable tomorrow, but that we can expect the regular 10-14 workers on Saturday. We'll continue to utilize shovels and the screening strategy in the more aggressive approach first described in the October 18 Update.