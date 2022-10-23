District 2 Commissioner Candidate Eloy Medina attended meeting.

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 23 October 2022 23 October 2022

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting October 11, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes, councilors Mateo Madrid, and Freddie Rodriquez. Nanette Day did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input

Eloy Medina attended the meeting and is running for district 2 county commissioner. He said he wanted to let them know he would work for them if he were elected, and his goal will be to make life better for the residents. "I am not a politician but have been traveling all over talking to the people." He said currently he sits on the Bayard City Council and has experienced how to work with budgets and staff.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included regular meeting minutes for September 13, 2022, maintenance department report, clerks report, fire department report, animal control report, code enforcement, and police department. The consent agenda also approved the resignation of Judge David Ramos.

 

Blas Rodriguez from the maintenance department told the council he had been waiting on parts to do some of the maintenance. They also have been picking up trash around town.

Lori Ortiz, town clerk said she has been out of the office most of September. "They have been in the middle of working on a comprehensive plan and it is going well." She said she would have some information at the next meeting concerning the wastewater rates.

The fire department did not attend to give a report, but Stevens had information to present. He said Whiskey Creek Volunteer Fire Department had offered to donate a fire truck. The truck has 35,000 miles and is in operational condition.

Stevens said they had an alternate judge for the time being and would advertise for letters of interest to fill the open position. The person would serve out Ramos's term until January 2024.

The council approved attendance to the 2022 New Mexico Infrastructure Finance Conference for Ortiz. The conference will take place October 26 and 27 in Albuquerque.

Mayor and councilors reports none currently except Stevens.

Stevens said he had attended a regional water meeting and felt it would all benefit the town. He told the council that they hoped to run all the water systems together in the mining district, so everyone had a secondary source if needed. He said Freeport McMoRan had given 250-acre feet to Santa Clara. He pointed out that one-acre foot equals approximately 350,000 gallons of water. Connecting the water and ensuring a secondary source for everyone would be very important for the growth of the community.

Next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, November 8 , 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 