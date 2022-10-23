By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a regular council meeting October 11, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, and Guadalupe Cano. Nicholas Prince did not attend.

The council approved the agenda.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Ray wanted to remind everyone that early voting had started. He had gone to vote but had a concern about the ballot. The area for write in candidates does not allow enough room to write a name in because the area provided is too small. He went on to express some concerns about the country. He said "We must change things in America, we are going backwards. The borders are wide open, and we all know. They are trying to squeeze America in the middle. Just a point to ponder. Nothing can be done from either side. We must ask God for forgiveness for what we have done." Those who believe no explanation would be required and those who do not no explanation would be possible. He asked everyone to please vote but to remember what this administration has been doing to divide the country in all kinds of ways. "God bless America."

Farmer said he had attended the Outdoor Economics Summit in Taos the past week. He congratulated Cano on an excellent job of representing herself, the town, and people with disabilities and access issues. He commented "It had opened his eyes to so many things and was a good conference." While at the conference he had met a planner from Durango, Colorado and they had a good plan for short term rentals that he would like to address down the line.

Cano said she had voted today also and had also noticed the very small space to vote for write in candidates. She asked the clerk's office about it, and they said you just had to write small. They assured us that as long as the name appeared obvious it would count. She said she had been voter number 209. "Please vote; it is very important."

Cano added she had received several calls from parents of students at the Sixth Street School concerned about what had been going on in the neighborhood. Cano asked to have information about the extra security that they would be hiring so she could pass on that information for those parents.

Cano commented on the Outdoor Economics Summit Farmer had talked about. She said it had sold out and this was the fifth one. She felt the conference had been a complete success and her presentation went well. She will be working with a group in Santa Fe consulting on accessibility in their area. Silver City has been leading in outdoor economics in New Mexico. Cano added a thank you to Farmer and Prince for attending.

The council approved the minutes from the meeting September 27, 2022.

Public input none currently.

Reports

Len Zamora gave a report on Scott Park Golf Course. He said he had been new to the area when he came in March of this year. Since coming they had accomplished a lot to better the golf course. The golf pro shop had last been done in the sixties but now they brought it up to date. The parking lot recently had been completely paved and now they have an extra 30 golf carts. They have replaced and added more equipment. He said he had completely restructured the standard operating procedures for the employees of which they have 17. Zamora thanked all the players and people that have supported the golf course. They had 20 events so far this year and the majority have been fundraisers for the community. He added that would not have been possible without the extra golf carts. Last year 9,000 rounds of golf had been played and this year to date came to 12,500. Zamora said he will be adding programs. He told the council about PGA HOPE (helping our patriots everywhere). He has been a member and this program has helped as a rehabilitation tool for veterans of the military and raised their quality of life. He added it will be at no cost to the veteran. He himself served in the US Navy. The next program added, the PGA Junior League. This will be for the 13 and under to learn and enjoy the game. This year they had a golf camp and had 15 participants but feels he will have more next year. The other program they had done this summer worked with Western Institute for Lifelong Learning. They had 9 ladies that had never played golf. "We are growing the game of golf. This is not just a white man's game." Zamora wanted to recognize two young men that had done very well in the junior league and presented them each with a plaque, Jacob Alcorta and Allen Mehling.

Manager

Brown said some of the items on the agenda listed he would not address because he didn't have anything currently on them

He thanked Zamora and his staff for doing a good job at the golf course.

The recreational center will have the appraisal and geological work done by the middle of November. At the beginning of the year, they would be able to purchase the property. Part of the holdup had been getting a commercial appraiser. They had finally found one that would do the job and the city will have it soon.

The regional water project has been waiting on federal allocation to be awarded. That should happen by the end of October and then it can move forward.

The 32nd Street project is on track for the spring. He said they had been working to get it lined out and make sure they had a good communication process for all that will be affected.

Brown said on a side note to address the concerns Cano had. He had met with Superintendent Hawkins, and they have already been looking to hire another security guard.

Farmer asked about why they had a problem with the appraisal. Brown said it had been a struggle to find someone that did commercial appraisals and they had to go out of town because no one local could do them. Several had said they would do it and didn't, but this one has been down to the site and "will have it to us shortly."

Public hearings none currently.

Work session agenda

The council had come up with ideas for their work session. The list had a number of topics to address, and they voted on which one to do at the next meeting. Ladner wanted to change the wording on one of them as it used the word aging and would be unlawful. The council voted for the next meeting work session the topic would be a combination of a few on the list to include, nuisance properties, vacant and unused properties (in town), and the take away of Outdoor Economics Conference.

Unfinished business none currently

New business

The regular time for the first meeting in November would fall on November 8, 2022, which is election day. The council rescheduled the meeting to be held the next day, Nov 9.

The council approved the reappointment of Linda Nunez to the cemetery board.

Meeting adjourned.