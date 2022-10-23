American Legion Riders Chapter 13 hosts state convention 101522

Category: Front Page News
Published: 23 October 2022

Most photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The weekend of Oct. 15-16, 2022, the American Legion Riders Chapter 13, a part of the Allingham-Golding American Legion Post 18 in Silver City, NM, hosted for the first time the state convention of American Legion Riders.

Tim Maxon, Chapter 13 director, said the American Legion Riders welcome and invite all veterans who ride to take part in the group and its events.

Maxon said about the American Legion: "It was created prior to World War I to convince American soldiers to go fight in the war. Now it's a veterans' organization."

He said the convention began that morning, with breakfast, and then the ride. "We expect 20 from Albuquerque, one from Santa Fe, several from Deming and elsewhere. Altogether, with our local riders, we expect about 50 to attend."

The ride had been planned for the Trail of the Mountain Spirits up NM 15 into the Gila National Forest and back around through Mimbres. However, road construction and the asphalt spill on NM 15 had changed their plans.

A motorcycle police escort led the 15 riders, four of whom were from Silver City and the rest from elsewhere, through town. They then headed eastward toward Faywood Hot Springs and around through Faywood and returning on NM 152. Maxon noted a truck with trailer would follow the riders in case someone broke down.

He said as part of the convention, the Riders would donate $5,000 to the Friends of Fischer House, which is a place in Albuquerque for families of veterans to stay while their veteran is undergoing medical treatment at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Albuquerque.

The donation to Fischer House, one of the donees of the organization, was made possible by a donation from Betty Gorski-Leslie, who made the gift to honor her deceased husband, who had been a Rider.

Maxon said Chapter 13 had already donated $1,500 to the Fischer House this year.

The group would also donate $3,000 to Operation Wounded Warrior, New Mexico chapter.

Maxon emphasized that the donations would stay in New Mexico for New Mexico veterans.

After the riders took off, Maxon retired to the kitchen to make lunch for the convention participants.

