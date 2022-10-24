R. Marley's on-site coordinator arrived today at about 7:30 to assess the work conditions, and promptly made the call to suspend operations due to safety concerns with substantial flow in the drainage and slippery and icy conditions. R. Marley was present off and on throughout the day to monitor conditions and visit with interested passersby. Conditions never got safe enough to work in the drainage today, including inspecting check dams.
Tomorrow if conditions allow, we'll focus on picking up visible pieces of asphalt, including any observable loose and unattached asphalt that may have floated onto stream edges, banks, and within the channel, asphalt-litter clumps, rocks clumped together with asphalt, and asphalt clumped to vegetation. An additional focus will be removal of unattached rocks that have visible tar. As part of the daily inspection tomorrow, we'll conduct maintenance on check dams that were breached during the last few days.