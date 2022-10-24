According to current and former law enforcement officers contacted, quite a few people are falling for this telephone scam and have been scammed out of a lot of money.

The caller informs the potential victim that he or she has won the Publisher Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. A name and contact information is given. A series of numbers. And the catch, a request to go to Walmart or a similar store to purchase a gift card.

If you didn't enter the sweepstakes, you couldn't possibly have won.

If you have entered the sweepstakes, read the fine print to find out how you will notified if you have won. It is unlikely that you have to purchase a gift card to collect your winnings.

Do not be a victim.

[Editor's Note: I've gotten these calls, but I just hang up on them, because I KNOW I have not entered the sweepstakes. Don't even bother entering. It's a waste of time, and your odds are below miniscule. I've also seen these frauds in the blotters. It's a huge red flag if someone asks you to go to Walmart or another store to purchase a gift card. Don't fall for it.]