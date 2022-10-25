By Roger Lsnse
On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 1:55 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Silver Calvary Christian Academy in reference to a school threat. The officer made contact with school officials, according to an incident report, was told by a teacher she had been informed by several students that morning that an identified student stated he was going to bring a weapon to school the next day, Tuesday, Oct. 18 and "shoot up the school." The students also stated they were instructed by the threatening student to hide in the bathroom at 10 a.m.
Other SCPD officers arrived and four officers met with co-principals Dea Gros and Mike Dyndiuk, two teachers, and the student who allegedly had made the threat. The student stated, according to the report, that he was joking around and did make a threat to do a shooting at the school. The student was crying and looking toward the ground at this time. The student's mother who had given officers permission to talk to her son, stated her son had no access to weapons at home as they were locked in a gun safe.
According to the report, the 13-year-old student will be charged with bomb scares and unlawful shooting threats, which are misdemeanors.