Santa Clara officers save two lives

Published: 25 October 2022

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting October 13, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, and Arnold Lopez attended. Peter Erickson did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the September 22, 2022, meeting.

The council approved the monthly department reports for September.

Mayor's report

Bauch wanted to acknowledge two officers in Bayard for saving two lives in the past month. Officer Montoya had received a call concerning an unresponsive infant. He had been close and responded quickly.

Through his efforts the infant started breathing again. Officer Vigil had been traveling to Santa Fe and stopped for fuel. A person there appeared to be having a drug overdose. Vigil administered Narcan and the person's life was saved.

Fire prevention week falls this week. Bauch explained how it started. In the 1800s Chicago had a fire that burned 70-80 percent of the city. The fire department will be doing events at the schools and have an open house.

Bauch commented on the new maintenance office and how nice it looked.

New business

The council approved the application to move a 2015 Champion manufactured home into Santa Clara and to be located at 605 Prescott Street. They had fit all the criteria and passed all the requirements. Bauch said he had also gone and checked out the location.

The council approved the purchase of an attachment for the Toro Mower to cut tall grass and small trees. The cost of the attachment came to $7,394. They had looked at a small four-wheeler and a pull mower but that would have cost around $20,000. The attachment works with the current mower. It will take 3-4 months to receive it.

The council approved the installation of a speed bump on Maple Street between Aguila Street and Mineral Street. A resident in the area had requested it. The village has been putting in plastic ones that can be easily removed for maintenance work on the roads. This will be the sixth one installed. They cost approximately $1,000 each. Sheila Hudman, village administrator said they have a speeding problem in that area and Chief Lonnie Sandoval recommended the installation.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Tom Caddel asked if the village had sold the alley by the creek and Bauch replied no. Caddel wanted to know then what they will do about the fencing that had been put up. Bauch said they were aware and contacted the person and as soon as they returned from being out of town it would be taken care of. Caddel went on to say the fence sits on his land also and he is trying to take over the property. "The owner has been digging into my property and I am being abused." Bauch said the alley would remain open. Caddel went on to cite all the things the neighbor had done to him and said no one would help him. He said, "You all stand up and say the Pledge of Allegiance and say equal justice for all, but I am not included." He said he had been told the town divorced him. Bauch responded "We are not married."

The village attorney asked Bauch if she could respond. Yvette Gonzalez told Caddel she had been the attorney for the village since 2009 and what he said is not true. She told him he has always been given adequate and more than above time for comments of which many have been helpful. She went on to explain to him that they had already gone over with him that this concerns private property issues between him and his neighbor. Caddel said "You are violating the law and just don't want to do anything." Gonzalez said the village will maintain the village property, "but personal property will be between you and the neighbor." Caddel said he had put no trespass signs up and the man had threatened him. He added "He is nuts." Gonzales said he had to take the action and she had referred him in the past of who could help him.

Police Chief Sandoval requested more speed limit signs. Bauch asked him to make a list of where and how many he needed so he could give it to the maintenance department.

Mrs. Elizabeth Esparza said the cemetery has been having problems with people drinking and partying. They have left a lot of trash. Bauch said he would look into it. She also requested more crosses. Bauch said they had problems getting the steel to do them but had been trying to rectify it.

The Tamale Festival will be November 19, 2022. They will have a show and shine display from the car club, toy donations for CYFD (Children Youth and Families Department), pinatas, choncla throw, and more.

No closed session held.

Hiring, raises and terminations.

None currently. Bauch did want to comment that Angel Garadino had been filling in for David Valles while he was on leave and has done a great job of filling in. He wanted to see in the future that he receives an advance in his pay rate.

Next meetings

Second regular to be held October 27, 2022, at 6 pm
First regular meeting to be held November 10, 2022, at 3pm

Meeting Adjourned

