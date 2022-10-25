R. Marley's on-site coordinator arrived today at about 7:30 to assess the work conditions, and found them favorable for work to resume, as flow in the drainage receded significantly compared to yesterday. We inspected check dams, replacing them as needed if they were damaged or had reduced function due to the recent storm.
We picked up 20 bags of asphalt and sediment stuck together, loose and unattached asphalt, and asphalt clumped to vegetation. We also removed some unattached rocks that had visible tar. Representatives of EPA and other agencies were on site today, and seemed positive about the progress made and the work that we're doing.
Tomorrow we'll continue the same work with a larger crew, concentrating on the upper part closer to the release site and beginning the sweep of the entire drainage for errant bits of product.