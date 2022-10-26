By Roger Lanse

A Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatcher, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022,

advised the Silver City Police Department of a robbery at the downtown Avalon Books and Music store, 801 N. Bullard Street. An officer was dispatched at about 3:35 p.m. According to a SCPD incident report, the GCRDA told officers a male in a black hoodie armed with a knife took cash from the bookstore and fled north toward College Avenue. A witness stated a male matching the description was seen running from the bookstore headed east on College Avenue toward the Hudson Chevron.

According to the report, the victim, an employee at the business, told officers the male was wearing a black hoodie and holding an opened pocket knife with a green handle in his right hand, and said, "If you give me the money I won't stab you." The victim stated he gave the male the $1s, $5s, and $10s out of the cash drawer, totaling $65, but not the $20s, which totaled $140.

Other officers advised they had contact with Caesar Leyba, who matched the description given, on 8th Street near Bennett Street. The report said officers found a knife with a green handle in Leyba's right front pant pocket. Officers also found in Leyba's possession an unopened package of Oreos, a pack of cigarettes, an orange soda, and $45.70 in cash.

Leyba was placed under arrest, charged with robbery and larceny, and transported to Grant County Detention Center for booking. According to GCDC staff, Leyba was released on Monday, Oct. 24, on an unsecured $300 bond.