Stolen property found in plain sight

Published: 26 October 2022 26 October 2022

By Roger Lanse

UPDATE:
According to a criminal complaint, all three, Stevens, Deshera, and King, were charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, retaining stolen property, breaking and entering, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and seven counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, King was charged with seven counts of retaining a stolen firearm. According to Grant County Detention Center staff, neither of the three are listed as having been booked into the GCDC. A GCSO lieutenant told the Beat that a warrant was issued for their arrest but the three are still at large.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at about 7:07 a.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an Airport Road address in Hurley in reference to a burglary. According to a GCSO offense report, the victim at the address told deputies they were at their new house the evening before moving furniture, and when they left they had left the gun safe unlocked and the firearms lying on the bed in the master bedroom, "because he felt they would be fine there."

When they returned Tuesday morning, the victim said the front door was open with what appeared to be marks from a prybar. According to the report, when the victim entered the house, he noticed several items were missing, including a washer and dryer, foam mattress with box spring, a pearl necklace and a squash-blossom necklace, two antique dressers, couch, windmill collection, a 10-inch table saw motor, and a gun safe. Also missing were several firearms and ammunition, including: a Remington Model 870 shotgun, an Alexander Arms .270 rifle, a .22 Magnum rifle, a .22-250 Remington rifle, a .22 Magnum Heritage revolver, a sawed-off shotgun with no firing pins, a Ruger revolver, 200 rounds of shotgun ammo, 118 .38 Special rounds of ammo, 3,000 rounds of .22 ammo, 6 boxes of .270 ammo, 70 rounds of .22 Magnum, and 3 boxes of .22-250 cartridges.

About an hour and a half after clearing the scene, the report started, deputies received a call advising that one of the victim's friends had discovered the victim's belongings at 701 Trailing Heart Drive in Silver Acres. GCSO detectives arrived and secured the scene and also obtained a search warrant for the premises, and had contact there with Travis King, 41, and Sarah Jane De Shera, 37, both of the address. A male identified as Nathan Stevens. 41, of the address, was located locked in a bathroom. The three were escorted out of the home, placed in investigative detention, and transported to GCSO "to talk with detectives."

The report said all items were recovered and returned to the family, except the shotgun with no firing pins, the pearl necklace and a Starlink satellite dish.

