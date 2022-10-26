By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a board meeting October 10, 2022. President Gilbert Guadiana called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Serina Murillo, David Terrazas and Elizabeth Dean. Gabriella Begay did not attend. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Superintendent Jeff Spaletta also attended.

Public comments none currently

The board recited the board norms as they usually do at the beginning of the meeting.

The board approved the meeting agenda with a few changes. Spaletta requested that they remove two items from his report, union president and school fundraisers. They also moved one item to after the student representative report, concerns from Cobre High staff.

The board approved the minutes from September 12 and 24, 2022. Dean commented they had improved a lot. Guadiana said they still had a lot of problems both with grammar and correct wording.

The board approved the bills. Murillo said she had not attended, but Begay had given her notes on everything and didn't see any concerns. Spaletta also said he did not see any concerns.

The board approved the contract with Walsh and Gallegos Law Firm to provide legal services. Spaletta recommended the approval. Guadiana commented their rates had increased 5 percent but had met all the criteria.

The board scheduled a work session meeting for Monday October 17, 2022. The purpose to discuss the measures and criteria to use for the superintendent's evaluation.

The board tabled the review of board policies until the October 24, 2022, meeting. They have not been fully completed at this time.

Micaela Roacho, the student representative, gave a report to the board. She said she had not heard much. She did say Mr. Marshall (English teacher) would like to do an extra credit assignment and have the students do a business letter to the board. She wanted to present those to the board. The letter would be on topics or concerns of the students. The board suggested that each student read their letter to them. Roacho said she would see if they would be willing.

Mrs. Jaeger, a Cobre High School teacher, had an issue she wanted to bring to the board. She explained her reason stemmed from recently being at a function and a person came up to her and asked her how she could teach at Cobre because it was the worst school. She said she had been floored and asked them what they meant. The person said the school had cliques, bullying, and was not friendly at all. Jaeger said she had worked at the school for 16 years. "Our teachers are scared to say anything." She asked the board to visit with them. She went on to talk about the number of fundraisers they must do. They have to do them for sports and any extra activities. Another issue she brought up had to do with some of the teachers being afraid of losing their jobs because of sick time. The new handbook implies if they have over a certain number of days, they could lose their job. She then brought up the superintendent's evaluation. In the past the teachers had some input on that but have not for a long time. They want to open the communication. "This is not a bad place to work, and we do a good job."

Murillo commented she had never heard anything bad. She said she knew about the fear of speaking out. She encouraged them to reach out to the board with any problems. She added she felt sorry they had to do so much fundraising. Part of the reason she wanted to be on the finance committee had been to see what they could do to tighten the belts and provide some of those funds for them.

Guadiana said, "He was glad you are willing to come forward so we could have this discussion." The district has had a loss of students and teachers and they did not move away. "We have some issues we need to face. Now we have a different administration and are working to make changes. The district will be going in a better direction now."

Horace Jaramillo addressed the board. He first commended Mrs. Jaeger for breaking the ice. He said he has been concerned about the Cobre environment. "You have to lead them like you need them. Students know and have told the parents. "

Unfinished business

Spaletta gave the board an update on the Cuddy and McCarthy LLP Attorneys at Law bills in question that had been paid. They previously had come up with approximately $32,000 that should have not been paid. A letter has been sent previously and they had not received a response yet. The charges had to do with the past recall.

Spaletta said they had received the final documents needed from the architect to do the Central Elementary gym. They still have some needed documents to move forward and will have them by the end of the month. Guadiana questioned some of the information in the packet Spaletta had given them on the matter. Guadiana and Murillo requested more clarification.

Deming Excavation Co. gave the district a quote of $32,300 to do the central water drainage project. This would be to put in a 4-inch line as opposed to the current 2-inch line. Guadiana said George Esqueda on the finance committee had expressed concerns that the 2 inches would be adequate. DOT (Department of Transportation) will be funding 75 percent of the project. Next meeting Esqueda will bring more information. The board discussed different aspects of the project. Terrazas said maybe they needed to look at the future and how it should be done.

Finance committee report.

Terrazas and Frank Ryan, finance director, attended. Terrazas said they talked about the salary schedule and the number of years experience and the water drainage project. Guadiana asked if they had looked at everything and it was ok. Ryan said yes. Terrazas said they have also been looking at other schools (salary schedule) and what they are doing. Murillo said they needed to look at the schools that the district has lost the teachers to.

Human resource directors report

Deana Davis, human resource director, gave them updates. They had a Power School meeting to see how they could get the teachers trained better to stop the problems they have had, ones that Jaramillo had brought to their attention. Guadiana asked if a hard copy training manual could be obtained. Davis didn't know but said she would check into it and if not, she would put one together.

Davis provided the board with documents pertaining to the special education students. They have a total of 215 but only 191 of those need special education. Three students come under gifted, and 21 students come under articulated. She said they have adequate teachers for the number of students. Guadiana had some questions on the information provided. Discussion went on concerning the teachers' certification. None of the special education teachers had special certification to teach the gifted. Davis said she had reached out to the special education teachers and asked if they would be willing to get the gifted student certification and none of them had interest.

Recently several education institutions in Grant County and surrounding counties met to talk about equity councils. Currently, they have all been in the development stages. However, Davis said she had been able to get more guidance on what the equity council should look like. She has a list now and all of it seems doable in the time given.

Superintendents report.

Spaletta said he has been having some community meetings and next week will be going to Cobre and San Lorenzo for his listen and learn series.

Concerns from parents have been made about no longer getting directions on how to fill out college applications, scholarships, etc. Murillo said she had received a call from someone at WNMU (Western New Mexico University) that they had tried to come to Cobre to present information and the prior administration had turned them down. Spaletta said he had been made aware of that and had reached out to bring them in. Mrs. Jaeger said she had some input on that subject. She said "The information is out there but students and parents have not reached out. Covid caused some problems, but the information is available. Information has been on fliers and emails sent out, but people don't respond. The students and parents need to be proactive. The resources are there."

Recently Spaletta attended the New Mexico Association School of Business Conference and Title 9 had been addressed. An overview had been done and 22 new regulations were added. He said he purchased a guide from the attorneys and will be looking into training for all the staff. He also spoke to POMS (insurance) about doing some training on Title 9. Guadiana wanted to know who had been made the local inspector and Spaletta said Mr. Koury is an investigator and coordinator and Annette Acosta is also an investigator. Spaletta said he had also done some investigations. Guadiana wanted to know when they would be compliant. Spaletta said they have been working with the attorney and best timeline he could give would be 3-4 months. Guadiana wanted to know what steps needed to be taken, and he wanted it on the next meeting agenda.

Spaletta gave an update on some changes in staff jobs. Joyce Barela will be the permanent principal of Central Elementary. Susan Chavira has been promoted to director of curriculum and instruction. Dean Cannon will be the interim operations director.

Spaletta said they would be having a thanksgiving food drive for needy families.

The district will not be ready for the audit due to doing the special audit because of the findings in the last one. They will have to contact the state to make them aware of this. Guadiana explained to anyone not aware that on the last audit some discrepancies had been found and they had to have a review of these to be able to move forward. If an audit for the past year took place, it would cause problems on it.

An application for the use of facilities came from the Good News Club.

Dean wanted to know why some of the curriculum that had been decided not to be used still shows on the list. The old will show until they have transitioned to the new. People will be coming shortly to give presentations on new curriculum. A lot of discussion went on around the old and new curricula and how long it will take and if it will be changed at all the schools.

New business

Guadiana said he and Terrazas had attended the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) Region 8 meeting in Lordsburg a week ago. Terrazas said soon they will have federal funding available to have certified law enforcement at the schools, at least one for each county to start. Guadiana said he hoped to see one in every school and by April of next year. Guadiana said they talked about the reunification plan and drill from last month. This needs to be a priority along with more cameras in the schools. Guadiana said former state Senator John Arthur Smith gave a presentation and said although the state had a lot of funding right now, he cautioned that would dry up soon.

Davis spoke about the safety plan. They had received a new template from the state and currently Mr. Koury would be reviewing it and comparing it to the old to see what needs to be adapted.

Davis gave the board a report on the reunification (of students and parents) drill that took place September 20, 2022. This drill only had the administration and some teachers from both Silver and Cobre schools to do a dry run. The police department and fire department participated also. They used teachers for students and timed the process. Guadiana wanted to know if the hospital had participated, and Davis said she didn't think so but had been busy with her responsibilities. Eloy Medina, who is GRMC EMS director, attended the meeting and said the hospital had been involved.

Murillo asked, "What happens if a student starts talking about shooting up the school and what is in place to handle that?" Davis said she doesn't know what the new guidance will be. In the past she had not been part of that, and Mr. Koury would know. Murillo asked if someone could report anonymously. Davis said they had a place on the website for bullying. Murillo asked her to look into it.

Guadiana wanted to go back on the location of the reunification being too far from the area and hopes they have been looking at alternatives closer.

Dean said as part of the safety plan they need to be doing training about fentanyl and have Narcan available at all the schools. Guadiana also stated the same.

Public comment

Eloy Medina addressed the board, currently he is running for county commissioner district 2. He said he has been meeting with groups to let them know if elected he will be willing and open to work with them any way he can. He asked for their support.

Executive session took place for about 47 minutes.

Open Session

No action had been taken

Adjourned