R. Marley folks arrived today at about 7:30 to continue cleanup efforts in Jaybird Canyon drainage. Today's work had the same scope as yesterday's. Forty bags of material (some larger pieces of tar and some rocks, but mostly forest vegetation with Q-tip sized tar bits on them) were retrieved and put in the roll-off bin. We inspected check dams, and they were functioning as designed. Tomorrow we'll finish retrieval of visible tar, tar bits on vegetation, and rocks with tar pursuant to agency direction.
Speaking of agencies, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED), the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) are hosting a public meeting about the spill and the cleanup next week on Thursday, November 3, at 6 to 8 at the Grant County Convention Center (the same venue we used for our Community Meeting on October 11). Chris (R. Marley's restoration specialist you met at the meeting) and I will be there, too. NMED's press release is attached.